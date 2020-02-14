GREENSBORO — The United Way of Greater Greensboro announced that ballet star Misty Copeland will be the featured speaker for its Community Speaker Series.
It will be held at 12:45 p.m. March 25 at Piedmont Hall.
Tickets are $100 at www.unitedwaygso.org/SpeakerSeries/.
The dancer will share her life and experiences during a question and answer discussion with Taheshah Moise, a news anchor with the television station WFMY.
Copeland began her ballet studies at 13 and went on to become the first African American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre.
Copeland has worked with charitable organizations and as a mentor for boys and girls. In 2014, President Barack Obama appointed her the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Medicine.
Copeland's 2014 bestselling memoir is titled "Life in Motion," co-written with journalist and author Charisse Jones.
