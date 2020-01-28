GREENSBORO — American bachata group Aventura will bring their Inmortal tour on April 18 to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $39.50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.
The group consists of Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos. They perform a genre of Latin America music that originated in the Dominican Republic in the first half of the 20th century.
They recently announced additional dates for the tour, including the Greensboro stop. This marks the first U.S. tour for the group in more than 10 years.
Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the tour. Citi card members can purchase pre-sale tickets from noon Jan. 28 to 10 p.m. Jan. 30 through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Aventura’s last run of shows were a string of performances at the United Palace Theater in New York City in 2016. They reunited on stage at Romeo Santos’ Utopia Concert at MetLife Stadium in September 2019.
Earlier this year, they released their first new single in 10 years, “Inmortal.” The single debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was named Billboard’s Tropical Song of the Year, spending a record 18 weeks at No. 1 on the tropical chart.
Their greatest hits album, "Lo Mejor De Aventura," was also the top-selling tropical album of 2019. In April of last year, Aventura won for Tropical Duo/Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Aventura broke into the mainstream with their 2002 hit "Obsesión (featuring Judy Santos)." The group was integral to the evolution of bachata music and are the pioneers of the modern bachata sound.
In 2009, Aventura was the first bachata act to ever perform at the White House, for President Barack Obama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.