Saturday's National Dance Day celebration at LeBauer Park, will offer a new twist for those with hearing problems.
The third annual event will include special devices to allow the deaf and hard of hearing to "experience sound in a new way, as it pulses through the body," according to a Greensboro Downtown Parks news release.
The wearable SUBPAC devices are offered through a new partnership among Greensboro Downtown Parks, Dance Project and Strictly Social.
"This wearable technology will also play a central part in the immersive experience of the dance party led by Strictly Social DJs in the latter part of the day’s events," the release said. "Interspersed with interactive choreography from JoyeMovement and Dance Project, this free form dance party will round out an incredible day of creative engagement for our community."
People can check out devices a the event, and ASL interpreters from Communication Services for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing will be on hand to help.
National Dance Day GSO will bring 13 North Carolina dance groups to the center of LeBauer’s Great Lawn, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The event will include a flash mob, vendor market and food trucks.
For information (and to learn the flash mob choreography) visit greensborodowntownparks.org.