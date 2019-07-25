Greensboro — Saturday’s National Dance Day celebration at LeBauer Park will offer a new twist for people with hearing problems.
The third annual observance, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. will include special devices to allow the deaf and hard of hearing to “experience sound in a new way, as it pulses through the body,” Greensboro Downtown Parks said in a news release.
The wearable SUBPAC devices are offered through a new partnership among Greensboro Downtown Parks, Dance Project and Strictly Social.
“This wearable technology will also play a central part in the immersive experience of the dance party led by Strictly Social DJs in the latter part of the day’s events,” according to the release. “Interspersed with interactive choreography from JoyeMovement and Dance Project, this free-form dance party will round out an incredible day of creative engagement for our community.”
People can check out the devices at the celebration, and American Sign Language interpreters from Communication Services for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing will be on hand to help.
National Dance Day GSO will bring 13 North Carolina dance groups to the center of LeBauer’s Great Lawn throughout the night.
The festivities will include a flash mob, vendor market and food trucks.
For information, and to learn the flash mob choreography, visit greensboro downtownparks.org.