GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro has topped its 2020 campaign goal to raise $1 million to help support the city’s arts scene.
The campaign had raised $1,013,700 when the campaign ended Tuesday, the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, said Catena Bergevin, development director for ArtsGreensboro.
"We are truly grateful for the generosity of our community," Bergevin said via email.
That’s more money than the annual ArtsFund campaign has collected in each of the last two fiscal years.
The 2018-19 campaign raised $880,000.
It fared better than the 2017-18 fiscal year campaign, which raised $860,000, falling short of its $1 million goal by $140,000.
The ArtsFund represents Guilford County’s largest comprehensive annual fundraising effort to support arts organizations, initiatives and infrastructure.
It supports ArtsGreensboro’s grant programs for nonprofit organizations, projects, artists and teachers, and its efforts to market and promote the arts and culture community.
Exceeding the $1 million goal "was definitely a team effort," Bergevin said.
ArtsGreensboro officially launched the 2020 campaign on Oct. 22, with Nancy Radtke as chairwoman of its board's development committee and former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and her husband, Chip, an attorney, as campaign honorary co-chairs.
“We provide a base level of support for organizations that allows them to be inventive and innovative in serving their community,” Laura Way, who became ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer in April 2019, told supporters at that October launch.
Kay Hagan died six days later at age 66 from complications related to a tick-borne disease she contracted in late 2016.
The successful 2020 campaign, Bergevin said, "means we will continue our ability to make grants, provide technical support, and shared services for artists, teachers and arts organizations."
ArtsGreensboro also has partnered with Downtown Greensboro Inc. on First Fridays, when downtown shops and galleries stay open late with special events. Those have gone virtual in the current COVID-19 pandemic.
ArtsGreensboro's board of directors has not set its 2021 ArtsFund goal yet. But it hopes to raise at least $1 million, Bergevin said.
"It certainly is a challenging time for the arts in not only in Greensboro but across the country," Bergevin said.
ArtsGreensboro has created another way to help artists with those challenges.
The ArtsFund is separate from ArtsGreensboro's Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund helps working visual and performing artists in the Greensboro area who have lost performances, fees, sales and other activities that generate income.
That has raised $89,539 from 156 donors to date to grant to artists.
