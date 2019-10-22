GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro today will launch its 2020 campaign to raise $1 million to help support the city's arts scene.
A high-profile couple will lead the effort: Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and her husband, Chip, will serve as honorary co-chairs.
The public launch reception will take place at 6 p.m. in a studio of Dance Project in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center.
This year's campaign theme is "Art Does a Public Good."
"Art is a public good," Laura Way, who became ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer in April, said in a news release. "It is our job to help each member of our community feel as if they have access to, and are included in, the vibrant arts scene that is Greensboro."
The ArtsFund represents Guilford County's largest comprehensive annual fundraising effort to support arts organizations, initiatives and infrastructure.
It supports ArtsGreensboro's grant programs for nonprofit organizations, projects, artists and teachers, and its efforts to market and promote the arts and culture community.
The 23 organizations who receive part of their funding through 2018 mission and project support grants generate annual $41.7 million in economic impact, Way said.
The last annual campaign raised $880,000 in the fiscal year ending June 30, topping its $850,000 goal.
It fared better than the 2017-18 fiscal year campaign, which raised $860,000, falling short of its $1 million goal by $140,000.
The Hagans were among those expected to attend today's campaign launch.
More than two years ago, Kay Hagan contracted a brain inflammation from a tick-borne illness. She has begun to make a few public appearances in recent months.
"Kay and I believe in the power of the arts and value its impact on our city and citizens," Chip Hagan said in a news release.
The reception will include live painting by artist Raman Bhardwaj, music by Triad Ukulele, spoken word by Petra Salazar and dance from Dance Project.
