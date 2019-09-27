GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro is accepting applications for the 2020 Regional Artist Grant program, which it administers on behalf of a consortium of Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council and matched by participating arts councils in the five counties.
The application is available at artsgreensboro.gosmart.org.
Find further details and application forms at www.artsgreensboro.org/rapg. Completed applications are due by midnight on Nov. 25.
Regional Artist Grants provide up to $2,000 to help visual, performing, literary and interdisciplinary artists pursue projects that further their professional artistic development.
To be eligible, artists must be at least 18 years old and must have lived in their county for the year preceding submission of their application.
While the grants are available to artists at all stage of their careers, artists who are currently enrolled in undergraduate, graduate or academic certification programs in their art forms may not apply. Artists who received a Regional Artist Grant over the last three years of 2017, 2018 or 2019 are not eligible.
Applicants must submit artistic work samples and provide a narrative case for support. Eligible artistic disciplines include music, visual arts, film/video, drama and literature.
Regional Artist Grants provide important financial support for artists across the five counties. In 2019, 14 artists received a total of $21,000 in grants from this program. This cooperative effort fosters relationships between regional arts councils and also encourages networking among artists across counties.
Applications will be reviewed by a volunteer panel and evaluated on artistic excellence, professional commitment to his/her art form, contribution of the proposed project to the artist’s professional development, and feasibility of the proposed project.
Contact Chip Berry, ArtsGreensboro grants manager at grants@artsgreensboro.org, with questions or to review applications before final submission.
Notification of grantees will be made in January 2020, with the final report due by January 2021.
