GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro has launched a Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund to help those who have lost income-generating activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
Visual and performing artists have lost work with the postponement or cancellation of events and cultural programs, and the temporary closing of businesses, to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The fund is designed to help individual working artists in the greater Greensboro area who have lost fees, sales and other income-generating activities.
ArtsGreensboro raises funds to help finance and promote the local arts scene.
"The creative community is a critical part of our local economy and helps drive the vibrancy we want to have in the city in which we live," ArtsGreensboro said in a news release. "ArtsGreensboro is asking our community to help sustain artists through this challenging time."
ArtsGreensboro asks that the public follow the organization at facebook.com/artsgreensboro, Instagram and Twitter, and donate if possible or share the information via social network.
There is also a text to give option: Text ARTSGSO to 44-321.
All funds (less processing fees) raised through this effort will be distributed out on a weekly basis, based on the amount donated. It is a funds in/funds out process.
This fund is directed to working artists, not organizations or nonprofits. All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.
"The United Way of Greater Greensboro, Community Foundation, and others are leading efforts to assist many in our community who are facing challenges unlike we have seen in a generation or more," said Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer.
"Working artists are also facing an uncertain time ahead and are at risk of losing their income, audiences, and ability to practice their craft," Way said.
"At ArtsGreensboro, we understand these challenges and have started this fund as a means to help artists to the best of our ability to get through this time, and to thrive in the future."
Disbursement of funds is based on donations made. The panel will consist of ArtsGreensboro staff and board members, as well as professional artists who understand the gig economy and the challenges artists are facing.
The Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund is managed by ArtsGreensboro (United Arts Council of Greater Greensboro), a 501©3 nonprofit.
The emergency relief fund is separate from the ArtsFund, an annual drive that ArtsGreensboro runs to provide grants to arts organizations and programs, teachers and artists.
Click here to donate to the fund.
Artists, click here for the application.
For other resource information for artists, click here.
