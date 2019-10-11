GREENSBORO — With the 40th anniversary of the Greensboro Massacre approaching on Nov. 3, commemoration organizers will use the arts to create dialogue and understanding.
On Nov. 3, 1979, five members of the Communist Workers Party, who did biracial labor organizing at local mills, were killed and 10 others injured in a confrontation with Neo-Nazis and Klan members during an anti-Ku Klux Klan march at Morningside Homes. The city in 2015 erected a historical marker at the site, describing the events of what is now known as the Greensboro Massacre.
In addition to an educational conference and worship services, several cultural events from Nov. 1 to 3 will highlight remembrances of the five victims, their work, their survivors and their community.
In 1996, nationally acclaimed playwright and stage director Emily Mann wrote a play about the killings, “Greensboro: A Requiem.”
On Nov. 1, Mann and her staff from Princeton University, where she is in her final year before retirement as director of the McCarter Theater, will produce a community reading of the play at 6 p.m. at N.C. A&T.
The production will use local community members and students to read the parts of 30 characters.
The reading will be followed by an intergenerational panel discussion about the play’s relevance today. Mann is on the panel, which will be moderated by Ash-Lee Henderson, co-director of the Highlander Research and Education Center in Tennessee.
Since its opening at McCarter, the play has been produced around the country, including in Greensboro in 1997, in Chicago in 2008, and as a community reading in November 2018 at Princeton.
Mann will be inducted in November as a member of the American Theater Hall of Fame.
Additional information about “Greensboro: A Requiem” is available at planetprinceton.com/2018/10/31/mccarter-theatre-announces-community-reading-of-greensboro-a-requiem.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Los Angeles-based dance company Contra-Tiempo will perform at A&T, where they will present their newest work, “joyUS justUS.”
The company‘s founder and artistic director, Ana Maria Alvarez, graduated from Grimsley High School in 1994, and danced with the E. Gwynn Dancers at A&T. Contra-Tiempo was founded in Los Angeles in 2005 by Alvarez, and tours nationally and internationally.
“I am so honored to be bringing this work to Greensboro,” Alvarez said in a news release. “It’s a powerful tribute to the legacy of the five incredible people who were so tragically lost that day, as well as a recognition of the persistence and strength of the people who survived and have continued to struggle for justice and for the truth to be told. We hope this work can help create a deeper community dialogue about some of the hard truths we need to face as Americans around race and violence and injustice.”
Additional information about Contra-Tiempo and “joyUS justUS” is available at contra-tiempo.org.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org. For more information, email info@greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.