Artists to exhibit work at Greensboro's Studio 503
Dawn Kane
GREENSBORO — A collective of visual artists will exhibit their work on Thursday at the new Studio 503, 503 E. Washington St.
The Culture Pushers, a full-service entertainment company, has organized the event titled Oculus GSO.
From 6 to 9 p.m., painters, sketch artists, muralists, sculptors, graphic artists, photographers and film producers will create and showcase their art.
Musicians and singers from the Culture Pushers Collective will provide music. Wine and appetizers will be offered.
The event is free. Click here for more details.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.