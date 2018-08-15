Andy Zimmerman creating Studio 503 (copy)
Andy Zimmerman has renovated 503 East Washington Street in Greensboro, naming it Studio 503 and filling it with artist studios.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

GREENSBORO — A collective of visual artists will exhibit their work on Thursday at the new Studio 503, 503 E. Washington St.

The Culture Pushers, a full-service entertainment company, has organized the event titled Oculus GSO.

From 6 to 9 p.m., painters, sketch artists, muralists, sculptors, graphic artists, photographers and film producers will create and showcase their art.

Musicians and singers from the Culture Pushers Collective will provide music. Wine and appetizers will be offered.

The event is free.

