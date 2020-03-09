GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro, the city’s new office of arts and culture, has a logo.
Brian Davis, a Thomasville-based designer and painter, submitted the winning design in a contest that attracted more than 100 entries.
All 12 of the finalists' submissions will be displayed through March in the second-floor atrium of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Choosing the winner was a difficult decision, Ryan Deal, the city's chief creative economy officer who runs Creative Greensboro.
A panel of staff members from Creative Greensboro and the city’s communication department reviewed the submissions and selected the finalists and winner.
"We are thrilled at the opportunity to celebrate all who contributed – more than 90 creative individuals that make this a dynamic and beautiful community,” Deal said in a news release. “We chose Brian’s design because it communicates energy, enthusiasm, and creativity without tightly linking it to any particular form or genre since the focus of our work will be quite broad.”
The logo will be used in a variety of places, including the Creative Greensboro website at creativegreensboro.com, social media platforms and future calls for artists/opportunity announcements, Deal said.
Davis is the owner of Brianstudio. He creates interior and exterior 2-D and 3-D mural displays and scenery construction, digital and print media, and fine art creation and sales, according to the news release.
Davis received a $1,100 prize. The final version might contain some minor edits, Deal said.
Other finalists received a $100 honorarium.
They are:
• Raman Bhardwaj, a painter, muralist, illustrator, and designer
• Larry Clapp, of Austen, Li & Clapp
• Sarah Donahue, a digital developer at SFW Results
• Terri Jackson, Creative Director and Photographer of Purple Olive Creative
• Meghan Johnson, a recent Greensboro resident
• Nicole Lowery, brand designer of Nicolette Motif Branding Co.
• Walker Martin, a 19-year-old, self-taught, graphic designer and entrepreneur
• Wabwila Mugala, a graphic designer
• Neidy Perdomo, of Perdomo Design Company
• Cayla Ritchy, a senior Visual Art student at Weaver Academy
• Shaquille White, a husband and father of four children
The money came from the office of arts and culture's budget for marketing and promotion.
Deal lays the groundwork to lead the city in implementing its Cultural Arts Master Plan, adopted by the City Council in December 2018.
Creating his job and the office of arts and culture that he heads were two primary recommendations in the Creative Greensboro plan.
With nonprofit arts organizations facing financial challenges, the plan calls for city government to take a more active, focused role in supporting local arts and culture, in collaboration with other organizations.
