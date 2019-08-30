GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. is accepting vendor applications for its annual Made 4 the Holidays arts and crafts shows on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
Vendors of all mediums and products can apply for one of the juried artisan events that typically feature over 100 artists and creators.
The event will also feature food trucks, activities for children and adults, a café with seating and more.
Admission for shoppers is free with the option of purchasing early bird tickets. Early bird tickets will be on sale for patrons that are interested in getting in an hour early.
Vendors can apply for one or both shows on Eventbrite at Nov. 10 Made 4 the Holidays 2019 and Dec. 8 Made 4 the Holidays 2019.
For more information about the event, visit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market website.
