GREENSBORO — Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA will perform July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets are $49, $79, $99, $129 and $149. All seats are reserved.
They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the coliseum box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
Born Emmanuel Santiago Gazmey, Anuel AA is one of the Boricuan rappers who spearheaded the Latin trap movement. Latin trap is a style of Latin hip hop that originated in Puerto Rico. His urban music melds reggaeton and trap.
He has quickly gained millions of followers through posting videos and an active social media presence, mostly while in prison.
His father, José Gazmey, was vice president of the A&R department of Sony Music Entertainment's Puerto Rican division. After Anuel AA began posting songs online in 2010, they racked up thousands of hits from around the world.
With assistance from Ñengo Flow, Ozuna, Arcángel, and others, his gritty, bouncy sound and aggressive lyric attack gained popularity via millions of views for his early singles and remixes. He came to the attention of Rick Ross, who signed him to the Latin division of Maybach Music Group.