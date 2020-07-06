GREENSBORO — Four local arts organizations have been awarded $200,000 in federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
North Carolina Folk Festival, Dance Project Inc., Triad Stage and ArtsGreensboro will each receive a $50,000 grant to help support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs, ArtsGreensboro announced on Monday.
The four are among 855 nonprofit arts organizations nationwide recommended for direct funding through the CARES Act, a $2 trillion economic stimulus law intended to provide immediate relief for individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and state and local governments.
These grants come through the National Endowment for the Arts.
The North Carolina Folk Festival presents multicultural music, dance, crafts and other folk arts through its annual three-day festival each September in center city.
It spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015-2017.
This year's folk festival will be held from Sept. 11 to 13, as a joint venture with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society's 34th Carolina Blues Festival.
It will look different from previous festivals. The folk festival announced in April that it would take a modified form this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled arts and cultural events worldwide.
The folk festival expects to announce details of that modified form in the next couple weeks, festival Director Amy Grossmann said.
The CARES Act funds, Grossmann said, "are vitally important to supporting our staff time and operational planning as we prepare to implement the programs and activities that will comprise this year's modified North Carolina Folk Festival in September."
Dance Project Inc. cultivates the field of modern dance in North Carolina, nurturing a community of artists, audiences and students by providing opportunities for training, performances, collaboration and employment.
For Dance Project, the grant is "a really big deal," Executive Director Anne Morris said.
The grant will primarily support its administrative support staff.
"Without them, it would be hard to do even a fraction of the things Dance Project does in the community," Morris said. "So this gives them some job security, and allows us to be as nimble and flexible as possible as we figure out how to keep adapting quickly to a changing landscape."
Triad Stage is a North Carolina nonprofit theater company based downtown. It produces and performs live professional theater in the Piedmont Triad region.
With local and national talent, a focus on artistic excellence, and a distinctly Southern voice, Triad Stage offers a wide sampling of quality theater, including original works and re-imagined classics.
ArtsGreensboro is the city’s arts council that elevates the arts by creating awareness and promoting the vibrancy of the city; amplifies the impact the arts have on building strong and thriving communities for all citizens; and supports arts organizations, artists, and teachers through grants, shared services, and technical assistance.
The NEA received more than 3,100 eligible applications requesting $157 million for the $45 million available in direct assistance.
“All of us at the National Endowment for the Arts are keenly aware that arts organizations across the country are hurting, struggling, and trying to survive and that our supply of funding does not come close to meeting the demand for assistance,” said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter in a news release.
