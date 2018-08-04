Greensboro doesn't seem like it would be a refuge for gangs. Statistics and the stories of victims say otherwise.
GREENSBORO — Two bullets pierced Renata Meayion Marshall's chest — a message to a family member that a gang wasn’t happy with him.
It was February 2017 when the 36-year-old died in her house. Another life taken by a gang. Another statistic added to a growing list.
Greensboro doesn’t seem like it’d be the kind of city that would be a haven for gang activity, but deaths like Marshall’s and statistics say otherwise: Gang-related violence has increased over the past three years.
This year, police attribute five of the 21 homicides to gangs.
In 2017, the city's 42 homicides set a record — 11 of which were gang killings.
In 2016, gangs were responsible for 10 of the 36 homicides.
Capt. Nathaniel Davis, who has been tasked with looking into why the city has seen an increase, says Greensboro’s number of gangs and their members fluctuate constantly. At last count, there were 38 sets of gangs and 750 members. That’s up from the 624 gang members in 2015.
"We definitely track gang activity," Davis said. "There is an urgency to address the trend."
And a shooting last week — at the Greensboro Police Department, no less — that may be gang-related reaffirmed that. On Monday, someone opened fire on a man sitting in his vehicle at the parking lot outside police headquarters.
That happened on the heels of another incident in May where someone inside a vehicle shot at another person in the courthouse parking lot. Officers spotted both Greensboro and High Point gang members nearby.
"We're definitely in a place where we can't relax," Davis said. "You have to pay attention to that — that it's the second time someone was brazen enough to shoot at another in a downtown area and at the police department and the courthouse."
Guilford is one of only eight counties that has more than 40 gangs, from Bloods to Crips to Latin Kings. Two of the other counties on the list border Guilford — Alamance to the east, Forsyth on the West. Durham, Wake, Cumberland, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties also have more than 40 gangs.
Other surrounding counties are dealing with their share of gangs, too. Davidson, Randolph and Rockingham have six to 20 gangs.
The recent spikes in violence have left police searching for answers, older gang members confused about the actions of their younger members and victims emotionally taxed.
Reggey Mendenhall, Marshall’s boyfriend of 11 years, relives her death daily.
“She didn’t have anything to do with none of what happened," said Mendenhall, who was in Wilmington on business when he learned she was killed. “That’s the hard part right there.”
A tear welled in his eye. He looked away for a minute.
Mendenhall will not say which family member upset the gang or how. But he said their message didn't end with Marshall’s death.
To drive their point home, the gang came to Marshall's vigil.
“I’m broken,” Mendenhall said. “It’s a feeling inside I can’t explain.”
'I've seen people get shot'
Two gang members agreed to speak with the News & Record about their affiliations if they could remain anonymous. They worried about retaliation from their own gangs if their names were printed.
“My aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews were gang-affiliated,” said a man associated with the Bloods. “It was bound to be part of my course.”
Another man, also a Bloods member, belongs to a set — or branch — named Villains. He said a high-ranking member approached him about joining.
“I wanted to see what it was about, to be honest,” "Villains" said. “I wanted to see how it went — see what the process was. And I like a brotherhood. To me, it’s all about my brotherhood.”
Neither man regrets joining, though "Villains" has since left his gang. He equates gang membership to being in a college fraternity.
And in this fraternity, violence is part of the by-laws and begins upon initiation.
“Initiations are a little different depending on what gang you’re trying to join,” "Villains" said. “Most of them you have to be jumped into.”
By that, he means the gang encircles a new member and takes turns fighting them.
“You have to fight whoever steps into the circle for at least 15 to 30 seconds,” "Villains" said. “What that does is that proves that you are worthy and that you can handle your own.”
Once you’re part of a gang, obeying orders is paramount. "Villains" said it’s not prudent to disobey a higher-ranking member — even if that means them telling you to kill someone.
“You can, but it wouldn’t be wise,” "Villains" said. “If you don’t obey the rules, or obey his command, you’re going to get punished and you don’t know what your punishment will be.”
"Villains" said that punishment can be life-threatening to you or your family.
Both gang members admitted they committed crimes, although they wouldn't go into details. They said those crimes happened when they were younger and they've learned from their mistakes.
Neither man liked the violence that comes with being a gang member.
“It bothered me,” "Villains" said. “I’ve seen people get shot at and I’ve seen people get shot.”
"Bloods" has been shot at and robbed at gunpoint. He's also been in prison, from which he was recently released.
“I don’t agree with the killing, robbing, stealing, breaking into people’s houses and beating up people and jumping on people,” "Bloods" said.
"Villains" said one way to survive in a gang is to be smart, know your role and don’t act too tough.
“Stay in your lane,” he said. “If you’re not capable of doing something, don’t step up to do it. You’re going to mess up something, and if you mess up an operation it’s ... your life.”
Down with the set
Greensboro police maintain a database of different gangs and their members. Police track when neighborhood gangs emerge, which usually leads to turf wars.
Chief Wayne Scott said his staff is careful when labeling someone as a gang member.
"It's a very serious allegation and should carry serious criminal penalties if they're a validated gang member and involved in crime," Scott said.
Scott's officers adhere to the state law, last updated in 2017, that uses strict guidelines in how to determine if someone is running with a gang. Because of the new guidelines, gang numbers skewed higher before 2017.
"Our practice as a police department is that our Criminal Intelligence Division detectives are the only ones that can validate a person as a gang member," said Davis, the Greensboro police captain.
And if someone has been part of a gang, but hasn't shown any signs of being a member for the past three years, they come off the department's list.
Greensboro's police department isn't the only ones paying close attention to the gang issue.
Det. Evelyn Dockery has spent the last 13 years tracking High Point’s gang members.
“The beef is between the cities,” Dockery said. “But it’s Bloods on Bloods, not necessarily Bloods on Crips.”
Dockery said two sets of Bloods are currently fighting for control of High Point while some of the city’s residents have joined Greensboro Bloods sets.
“The Greensboro guys hang out here and become targets,” Dockery said.
Dockery said problems arise when High Point’s gang members attend rap battles or are seen in VIP sections at Greensboro clubs.
Violence also flares when the High Point gang members stack money on the tables at Greensboro strip clubs.
“That starts a lot of the beef,” Dockery said.
True colors
In 2003, the Governor’s Crime Commission began to research and survey gangs through different law enforcement groups using a program called GangNET. The program allows certified law enforcement members to enter information about gangs and their members, including gender, age, race, telephone numbers, vehicles and addresses.
This is the system the Greensboro police use.
The system purges information about gang members after five years of inactivity, but doesn't delete it. Data has shown that gangs often consolidate or members join other groups after the arrest of a leader.
As of Jan. 1, the state was tracking 1,231 gangs, 300 of which are active.
They were also tracking 7,231 gang members, 170 of which are women.
“We’re talking to everybody,” Scott said, “because the flat-out truth of the matter is that our gang members are the same ones that are in Thomasville, High Point, Burlington, Elon or wherever.”
After the rise in crimes last year, Greensboro police decided to add gang activity as a focus of the Safer City Summit, a program that brings police and community partners together to combat violent crimes.
Police are working with local leaders, organizations and the school district to try and connect potential recruits with groups and activities that would deter them from wanting to join a gang.
"When we track (shootings and killings) it's incumbent upon us, as a police department, to look at innovative ways to say, 'OK, why is this person involved in gang activity?'" Davis explained. "'What can we do to prevent the next incident?”
A way out
Greensboro native Kenny Slade is doing what he can to steer young people away from gang activity.
Slade, a former NBA Hoop It Up player, traveled the world playing streetball, but came home to find the basketball hoops at the city’s parks had been taken down.
At Hampton Park, children were playing basketball around a six-foot sinkhole on a court that had no goals.
He raised $5,000 to fix the court and since then, Hampton Park has become a nightly gathering spot for residents whose neighborhoods border some of the more violent areas of the city.
There, Slade listens to people’s problems and provides a place of community.
On a recent day, resident Khalief Jeter was playing basketball while he discussed gang activity in Greensboro. He remembers one night listening as a man told several players about the troubles he had been through.
“He was obviously a gang member,” Jeter said. “Colors were represented.”
But the man wanted to change.
“He was talking about his troubles and he had a lot of problems and he just came out here, not necessarily to ball, but to hang out,” Jeter said.
Later, that man died.
“Then, it’s like what could we have done to prevent that situation?” Jeter said. “But there’s only so much we can do.”
Some of the players at Hampton Park are gang members. Others are reformed gang members. And some just want to play ball.
“We have kids shooting kids left and right and over the most dumbest things,” Chamon McCray said. “I know someone who got robbed over a soda.”
When "Villains" and "Bloods" joined their gangs, they say it was more about brotherhood and less about violence.
“I don’t know what’s going on now,” "Villains" said. “Maybe it’s the generation because kids can’t even grow up now. They’re jumping into gangs at an early age. There’s no reason for that."
That’s why Slade is so adamant about restoring Greensboro’s basketball courts. He believes it gives young men a place to find community.
“I applaud what he’s done,” councilwoman Sharon Hightower said.
Many of Greensboro’s homicides happen in Hightower’s district, which covers the southeastern part of the city.
However, the crimes also happen in the eastern portion of Greensboro — an area represented by councilwoman Goldie Wells.
Wells declined to comment for this story, saying she doesn’t know enough about Greensboro’s gang issues.
Hightower, on the other hand, said she looks at gangs as more of a health crisis.
“What can we do to help improve people’s lives and better their living conditions so they don’t have to be part of a gang?” Hightower asked. “People go into a gang because they’re looking for a family presence.”
For "Bloods," who grew up in poverty, it was something else.
"The reason I joined," he said, "was for my greed of money."
That was then.
Now, he wants a legitimate job, even at minimum wage, but his felonies are hindering him from getting one.
“That’s part of the struggle,” he said. “We’ll never see that other side of life, living in the big house with the dog and the white picket fence and everybody in the house got jobs and everybody is doing well.”
Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.