MADISON — Her diseased eye is as elegant as an Italian Murano glass paperweight.
And while a milky crescent eclipses most of the blind former thoroughbred racehorse’s pupil, it’s clear the soulful beast can see one combat veteran’s emotions with crisp accuracy.
“You feel a peace come over you,’’ says Vietnam U.S. Army vet Mike Kennedy, who leads Flurry’s Hope, a program for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. The initiative has former warriors bonding with a herd of blind horses at Second Chance Ranch, a non-profit operation with rolling pastures here.
The free program is run as an informal fellowship with the all-blind group of horses rescued over the years by volunteers and ranch founder and clinical psychologist Emilie Storch of Greensboro.
Kennedy, 72, places one hand at the base of the Palomino’s neck, the other firm against its side. He closes his eyes and weathers stiff winds in the pasture for two still and silent minutes.
“I feel the peace she’s shared with me,’’ Kennedy says, lifting his hands and smoothing Cherokee’s blonde and white coat with a pat. “Now multiply that by 13 — we’ve got 13 in the herd here for vets to bond with — and imagine that. You can feel the comfort of that spiritual being.’’
Horses have an uncanny power and real generosity of spirit when it comes to accepting people as they are.
“When you come out here to the gate, you are a horse,’’ Kennedy says by the red barn along Lowe Road. “You learn how to exist in their world. I don’t correct them for nothing. Out here, they’re the bosses,’’ Kennedy said, enjoying an unsolicited hug from an older thoroughbred named “Flash.’’
“What you’ve got to do is befriend them,’’ he said. “And you will not do it until you get yourself under control. Because they can feel anything and everything you are feeling. They will know how you are feeling, especially if you have fear, before you get out of your car,’’ Kennedy said. “They have that kind of intuition and energy.’’
Over the past six years Kennedy has volunteered and served as caretaker at the ranch, assisting 22 combat veterans of all ages. And to truly aid a fellow soldier, he first must measure a veterans’ comfort around horses, he said.
“The first thing I do is introduce them to the horses and see what kind of fear level they have,’’ Kennedy said, explaining an encounter, even with a gentle beast, is still a meeting with a 1,400- pound creature. And that can be daunting to a combat veteran already dealing with frayed emotions.
Through the give and take of winning a horse’s trust, a veteran can learn self-confidence and feel a restored sense of self control, said Kennedy, who connected emotionally with “Fannie,” a stately chestnut mare, about six years ago during one of his first trips to the ranch.
“Horses have a lot of patience,’’ Kennedy said. “They don’t lie. And you’ve got to be straight with them. They don’t judge you,’’ he said, noting a horse’s heart is seven times the size of a human ticker. “That generates a lot of energy — a calm and peaceful energy. And when you’re around all of these horses, you feel it.’’
For J. Nohlburg of Madison, a Desert Storm Army vet, communing with the horses of Flurry’s Hope has meant restored happiness and a sense of purpose.
“Most people in the horse world try to dominate the horses,’’ Nohlburg, 65, said. “The idea here with Mike is that we do what the horses want to do. They are here. They are our family, our friends.’’
Struggling with a fear of being alone, Nohlburg came to Flurry’s Hope.
“Actually, Black Jack found me,’’ he said of the black and white mottled steed that senses Nohlburg even 30 yards away. “We bonded. He was my introduction to the herd, and because of him, I am now an accepted part of the herd,’’ Nohlburg said. Black Jack even routinely pranks Nohlburg by picking up his tools with teeth and walking away with them as Nohlburg works as a ranch volunteer.
“I try to be there every day. It’s therapy for me, and when I’m not there, I miss it. I found my peace working at the ranch,’’ Nohlburg said. “You can’t imagine when a horse puts his head over your shoulder and pulls into your chest to give you a hug … it’s an amazing feeling. They can look right inside you.’’
Nohlburg and Kennedy are hopeful that Flurry’s Hope will be able to serve veterans from all across the state. “Anyone who comes out there can get help. The horses will raise their happiness and their energy level. There is something about their energy that picks you up. Other vets with much more severe issues … they all say after being here they go away feeling better,’’ Nohlburg said, explaining fellow vets come as frequently as they choose.
Veterans can also bond over their common experiences and enjoy a short hand when discussing military terminology and unspeakably tough times, Kennedy stressed. “You can’t talk to someone about this stuff unless they’ve served, too.’’
Returning home from war has a kind of surreality, the veterans said. And combat veterans who are wary of being killed, minute by minute, often come home “amped up” and still on guard long after immediate threats of war are gone.
“I was that way,’’ said Kennedy, a former platoon sergeant and member of the 82nd Airborne. “I had a hard time with it, and we didn’t know what PTSD was back then. Nobody had ever heard of it.’’
Eeyore, a miniature burro, sneaks up behind the playful Kennedy and nudges him forward, hinting at a hug. Kennedy offers a loving pat, and the burro stays close.
Kennedy, who grew up around his father’s horses in Palestine, Ill., said he’s grateful he found the ranch six years ago through a move to help his granddaughter.
“When I first came out here, my granddaughter was running with a bad crowd. So my daughter was trying to find some place where she could work for the summer,’’ he said. “She was 14, and we came out here because they were having a 5-K run. And Kirsten loved it. She was hooked. One day she was standing down there just crying her eyes out, and Cherokee, he came over to her and put his head down on her chest, and he left it there ’til she stopped crying. So they bonded real good.’’
Kennedy’s own bond with the herd is strong enough that he’s even been able to forgive one mischievous stallion for cutting his throat. It’s a story for Ripley’s Believe It or Not, but Kennedy’s wound took 17 stitches, and he has the scar to prove it.
In the habit of carrying carrots in his hip pocket to offer to the herd as treats, Kennedy accidentally stowed a double-edged hunting knife in his carrot pocket one afternoon a few years back. One of the horses, reaching for carrots, grabbed the knife handle instead. When Kennedy realized the horse’s mistake, he turned quickly toward the horse, frightened the beast, and it jerked the blade across Kennedy’s throat, missing his carotid artery.
“That was something. I was pretty lucky,’’ Kennedy said with a chuckle.
Back in his barn office, he greets a few of his 19 cats and a sweet hound, Dora. Several medals adorn his leather vest, one for his heroic habit of filling in on helicopter duty for other soldiers who were just days away from returning home from Vietnam.
Life these days still has plenty of struggles, including the fact that Kennedy’s wife Carolyn, 61, is sequestered in an assisted living center enduring the most severe stages of early onset Alzheimer’s.
But horses heal a lot. And they need Kennedy as much as he needs them, it seems.
“They grab your soul because they’re honest,’’ Kennedy said.
Echoes Nohlburg, “It just gives you more confidence that you can take care of yourself. It gives you a connection and joy. It’s like they are saying, here’s some of my positive energy to take away. And you feel it. Something happens, and I can’t tell you what it is. I can only tell you what I feel, and I feel better after being around the horses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.