There’s no better ambassador for this tournament. Billy Horschel raves about the course, the city and the way Mark Brazil runs the event. He’s been awfully good around here with a tie for 11th last year and a tie for fifth in 2016. A win would move him from 47th on the FedEx Cup into the top 30 heading into the playoffs.
MOST POPULAR
-
'Brain-eating' amoeba killed Guilford County man who swam in water park
-
High Point police responded to a crash. They found a Browns Summit man shot to death in a vehicle.
-
UNCG gets three years of NCAA probation; soccer investigation pending
-
Police respond to disturbance involving hundreds of young people at Greensboro Sportsplex
-
Wyndham buys Sedgefield houses to 'control our own destiny' for golf tournament's growth
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!