I grew up in rural Chatham County and went to school at Paul Braxton Elementary in Siler City. I joined Girl Scouts when I was in fifth grade in 1963. We met at the First Methodist Church every
Thursday after school. We had the best leaders; Mrs. Atkinson, Mrs. Jourdan, Mrs. Gladstone and others.
Mrs. Jourdan had become friends with Francis Bavier, of “The Andy Griffith Show” fame, in Durham while they were both attending the Duke Rice Diet. On one of Miss Bavier’s visits to Siler City, Mrs. Jourdan brought “Aunt Bea” to our Scout meeting as a surprise for us! What a thrill to meet the real “Aunt Bea” in person! She talked to us about making the show, about the other characters, and allowed us to ask her lots of questions. This was certainly the most memorable of my many pleasant Scouting experiences over the years.
Miss Bavier decided to retire to Siler City when the show ended production. She bought a large, beautiful New Orleans-style home and lived there for the rest of her life. She is buried in a Siler City cemetery.
