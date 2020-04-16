Best materials and designs
Two layers of high-quality, heavyweight “quilter’s cotton” with a thread count of 180 or more
Fabrics with an especially tight weave and thicker thread, such as batiks or heavy T-shirt fabric
Double-layer mask with a simple cotton outer layer and an inner layer of flannel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.