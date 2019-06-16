NASCAR Xfinity Iowa Auto Racing

Christopher Bell celebrates with fans in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Christopher Bell wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season and second straight in Newton, Iowa. Bell led 186 of 250 laps to claim his second short-track win of 2019 by nearly 2 seconds Story, B6.

Load comments