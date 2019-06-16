Christopher Bell wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season and second straight in Newton, Iowa. Bell led 186 of 250 laps to claim his second short-track win of 2019 by nearly 2 seconds Story, B6.
