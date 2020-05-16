With the coronavirus pandemic, illustrator Beka (pronounced Becca) Butts has temporarily lost her part-time job in the restaurant industry.
"For the first time in several years, I had nothing but time to focus on my art," she said. "I had to sit back and go, 'Start making work about what you’re feeling right now.'"
Butts created the pen-and-ink illustration "Alone Together."
It became part of her series of illustrations quoting a word or two. Organic patterning, nature and folk art inspire the intricate background.
She posts her art on facebook.com/beka.butts and instagram.com/bbutts_illustration, so that others can download and color it.
That enables her audience to make art, too.
"I think people are craving content like that," Butts said. "We all have Netflix and cable and Hulu and TV shows and podcasts. But there’s something really nice about the way people are seeking out more interactive content."
Screen printer Peter Day has turned the "Alone Together" design into art for a T-shirt. The first batch sold quickly, Butts said.
"People are responding to the design and the concept behind it," Butts said. "It’s very much how a lot of us are feeling."
She's also impressed by what she sees happening in the arts community.
"Just seeing the plethora of what all of the artists and musicians and makers in this area are doing right now to keep themselves sane, to create work, to make money, to share what they can with who they can — it warms my heart," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.