If you go

What: Axe Club of America

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays

Where: 109 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem

Cost: $20 per person for 1 hour or $40 per person for 2.5 hours; $125 for an eight-week season of league play

More: Ax-throwing is $5 off and mimosas are $2 on Sundays throughout the summer.

Sign up online: https://axeclubofamerica.com/winston-salem/