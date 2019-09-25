After a 19-inning baseball game the previous night between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals, Diamondbacks mascot Baxter the Bobcat shows up in pajamas and a robe, carrying a pillow before a game on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. In Wednesday’s game, pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a game-ending double play with two runners on base and the NL Central-leading Cardinals fell short in a ninth-inning rally, losing to the Diamondbacks 9-7. The Cardinals began the day with a 2½-game lead over Milwaukee in the division.