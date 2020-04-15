BB&T Ballpark, the home of the Winston-Salem Dash, sits empty.
The 11-year-old stadium was supposed to play host to the Dash’s opener on Thursday night in a Carolina League game against Down East, but that isn’t happening thanks to the shutdown that’s been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of minor league baseball as well as Major League Baseball is in a holding pattern as to when, or if, there will be baseball this season.
C.J. Johnson, the president and general manager of the Dash, is entering his third season with the team, which is an Advanced Single A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
“The grass is looking good,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “We are going to line the field on what would have been opening day, so it will be something we can get a picture of.”
Corey Church, the head groundskeeper has been working hard to get the field in top shape, but it’s anybody’s guess as to when that first game will be played.
In Greensboro where the Grasshoppers play at First Horizon Park, there is also no baseball. The Grasshoppers, a Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, play in the South Atlantic League. They were scheduled to play their home opener last week against Lakewood, but are also in a wait-and-see mode.
Johnson said there’s been no movement or direction as to what could happen in the next few weeks. His guess is the teams will resume spring training at some point, and then players will head to their respective teams at all levels.
“Safety is at the forefront of these decisions,” Johnson said. “They will be made from the Major League Baseball level on down to the state and county governments as to when we can host events again. And a lot will be determined with our possible start time when it’s safe to resume spring training or rather spring training 2.0.”
Johnson said there will be an obvious financial hit with fewer games at BB&T Ballpark. In a normal season the Dash play 70 homes games and 70 away games. In the Carolina League the season is split into two halves to determine which teams compete in the playoffs.
In terms of losses financially, Johnson said the Dash don't sell a lot full 70-game season tickets.
“We have so many different ticket choices with our seven-game plans and so on so in that respect we can adjust to those plans when we determine how many games we will play,” Johnson said.
The Dash has been one of the top drawing teams in the Carolina League, especially since BB&T Ballpark opened in 2010. Over the past 10 years the Dash has averaged around 4,300 fans a game.
Until it’s deemed safe to play baseball again, Johnson said he continue to plan for a season even if it does wind up condensed.
“My thoughts are everything is on the table as far as trying to figure out the best way to go once it’s safe again and we can have games,” Johnson said.
Without the games going on, the contractors who work at the ballpark don’t have any work. The Dash uses Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services for ushers and security at games as well as Legends Hospitality for all the concessions.
“That’s part of this economic hit with the shutdown because they can’t work if there are no games,” Johnson said. “We are hoping that at some point we can have games and offer those games as entertainment here in Winston-Salem. We just have to figure out when that will be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.