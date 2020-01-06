Smith’s Khalid Hinds (right) shoots past Dudley’s Franklin Stockton at Dudley High School in Greensboro on Tuesday. Smith, ranked No. 2 in the News & Record’s All-Area poll, defeated fourth-ranked Dudley 74-51. For coverage from staff photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh and staff writer Joe Sirera, visit the News & Record’s HSXtra.com.
