FRENCH OPEN GLANCELOOKAHEAD TO TODAY Novak Djokovic will need to overcome a bit of a deficit in his rain-suspended semifinal against Dominic Thiem if he is going to extend his 26-match Grand Slam winning streak and continue his pursuit of a fourth consecutive major trophy. After Djokovic vs. Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship. STAT OF THE DAY 23-0 — Nadal’s combined record in semifinals and finals at the French Open; he will play for his record 12th title Sunday. QUOTE OF THE DAY “You get to a point where you’re just happy to make shots and not look ridiculous.” — Federer, speaking of the wind that made it look as if there were a sandstorm at Court Philippe Chatrier during his loss to Nadal.
PARIS — Ash Barty came back from a set and a break down to end 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova’s French Open run with a topsy-turvy 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 victory Friday that put her in her first Grand Slam final.
The No. 8-seeded Barty, a 23-year-old Australian, will face another teen for the championship today: unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
“I’m proud of the way I fought and found a way back into that match,” said Barty. “It’s been an amazing journey that I’ve been on. I can’t wait to see what happens tomorrow.”
Vondrousova also reached her first major title match, eliminating No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain 7-5, 7-6 (2). Vondrousova hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament and can become the first teenager to win the French Open since Iva Majoli in 1997.
Both matches saw massive swings of momentum, particularly Barty vs. Anisimova, the 51st-ranked American who hadn’t ceded a set through the quarterfinals. Barty began as well as possible, racing to a 5-0 lead within 12 minutes by winning 17 of the first 18 points.
“I felt,” Barty would say afterward, “like that happened really quickly.”
Moments later, with Anisimova serving at 15-40, Barty held two sets points. From there, Anisimova began playing the way she did in her upset Thursday of defending champion Simona Halep — and Barty suddenly lost her way.
Anisimova took six consecutive games, and in the eventual tiebreaker, she collected the last five points. That began a run of 17 points in a row for her en route to a 3-0 lead in the second set. But then it was Barty’s turn to change things and she went on a six-game run to force a third set.
There was one last big shift to come. Vondrousova trailed 5-3 in each set but came back each time. Konta wasted three set points in the opener.