Guilford College 84

LaGrange College 67

Site: Atlanta

How the Quakers won

Playing its first game in 22 days, Guilford shook off the rust after a sluggish start to run away from LaGrange College on Sunday in the Emory University Holiday Classic. Jorden Davis scored a game-high 21 points for the Quakers (9-3), who are ranked 21st in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll. Guilford had a season-high five double-figure scorers in its ninth win in 10 games.

Key performers

Guilford: Liam Ward backed Smith with 13 points, while Jaylen Gore added 12 points and a game-high eight assists. Kyler Gregory chipped in with 10 points as he and Tyler Dearman shared game-high honors with nine rebounds. Julius Burch contributed 10 points off the bench.

LaGrange: Kyle Brown scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for the Panthers. Julian Cameron finished with 16 points and a game-best four 3-pointers and five rebounds.

Notable

Guilford held LaGrange to 35.5% shooting in the second half, gradually building a 20-point lead. It was Davis’ second 20-point game of the season. Guilford held a 49-26 rebounding edge and outscored LaGrange 40-28 in the paint.

Up next

Guilford: at No. 2 Emory, 4 p.m., Monday.

