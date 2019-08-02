CUBS 6, BREWERS 2: Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs to lift Chicago past Milwaukee. Jose Quintana pitched solidly into the seventh inning and Jason Heyward also went deep to help Chicago move within one-half game of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The third-place Brewers fell 2½ games back of the Cardinals, who have a rare Friday off before starting a two-game series at Oakland.
