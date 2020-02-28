GREENSBORO — It says so much about Dwayne Bacon’s trajectory that his bobblehead will be promoted at today’s Charlotte Hornets game, but Bacon likely won’t be there.
The Hornets have won five of their last seven games entering their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Guard-forward Bacon started the Hornets’ first 10 games this season, then fell so far out of the rotation he’s been assigned to the G-League Greensboro Swarm the past five games.
So even as the Hornets hand out thousands of Bacon bobbleheads, the trinket’s namesake is far removed from the team’s plans.
Coach James Borrego has said the Hornets haven’t given up on Bacon’s development. However, it’s certainly curious that after shooting guard Malik Monk was indefinitely suspended under the NBA’s anti-drug policy Wednesday, the Hornets didn’t choose to bring Bacon back from Greensboro.
“Bac could potentially be in the mix at some point,” Borrego said Wednesday.
Bacon becomes a free agent in July. He’s prepared for the strong possibility he’ll need to change teams.
“Maybe I’m not meant for this organization or maybe they don’t want me. I don’t know,” Bacon said before scoring 29 points for the Swarm in Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls’ G-League affiliate.
“I’m going to keep building my resume. It’s going to work out. I believe it’s going to work out somewhere. Maybe not here.”
Borrego has said he needs to see more consistency on both defense and offense from Bacon. He lost his starting spot after some awful shooting (34 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range), combined with the unanticipated ascension of Devonte Graham.
But what’s happened since far exceeds just being replaced as a starter. Bacon is now so outside the rotation that he’s behind two rookies, twins Cody and Caleb Martin. That’s some fall for a guy who in September epitomized the Hornets’ pivot to a youth movement.
