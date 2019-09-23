Panthers Cardinals Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

For a quarterback with just two career starts, Panthers backup Kyle Allen made good decisions and accurate throws in a near-perfect performance — 19 of 26 passing for 261 yards and four TDs and a 144.4 quarterback rating — in a breakout win against the Arizona Cardinals. Story, B3.

Load comments