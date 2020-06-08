East Surry Tarboro Football Championship

East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass while pressured by Tarboro senior defensive end Ja’viyes Massenburg (11) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Tarboro Vikings, 56-28. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191215w_spt_eastsurry

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

North Carolina signee Jefferson Boaz, a 6-foot-8 senior who led East Surry to its first state football title last fall, was named the NCHSAA’s male athlete of the year, Story, B2.

