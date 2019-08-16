Our sixth riding day began with breakfast overlooking the Zambesi near Katima, Namibia. We racked the bikes and headed for the Zambian border with a reasonable expectation of clearing within an hour. Two hours later, with temperatures piercing the nineties, we passed through the gate onto Zambian soil and thus began the shortest portion of the journey, an eighty-mile test from Shesheke to Sioma.
The difficulty lies in the terrain – a relentless succession of moderate hills on roads the rattle your fillings. After four days of flat roads, the hills are a shock to the system. Add the rising heat and thorns that hide in the aggregate until stirred by the tires and draft from the bikes… thorns that pierce the toughest tires we can bring into this environment. Seven flats significantly slowed our progress and left us baking in the sun for at least an extra hour. None of these impediments were unexpected, and none of them were welcomed… Africa dictates.
Just ten miles inside the Zambian border, kids from our children’s churches began to stream out to the road to cheer us on. The kids were sporting new Hope Ride shirts supplied by Reaching a Generation and waving Christian flags. It was incredible to see the impact the gospel has made in this long-forgotten region in six short years.
