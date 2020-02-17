WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that fallout from his new team’s sign-stealing scandal would go away quickly to accepting that the back-and-forth is lingering.
“You realize it’s going to take a while to move on. You don’t just move on, just ‘cause you say, ‘Move on.’ We do realize that sometimes the guys have something to say. Sometimes you guys have a job to do,” Baker told reporters Sunday at spring training. “Everything heals in time, and I’m just hoping that the time to heal has come and gone.”
Then he added: “Probably not, but I hope so.”
This comes 72 hours after Houston’s poorly received news conference and attempts to apologize, when Baker said, “We’re hoping we don’t have to continue to answer these questions, and hopefully we can get the season started because it has been a distraction.”
He said Sunday, he was fine with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa’s vociferous defense on Saturday of teammate José Altuve and rejoinder to players from other teams — a group that included reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Kurt Suzuki of the Washington Nationals, who beat Houston in the 2019 World Series.
Suzuki, for one, made clear Sunday he is ready to move on from the whole deal, joking: “Honestly, I’m too old to get in the middle.”
“I don’t associate myself with this kind of stuff,” said Suzuki, whose team shares a spring training complex with the Astros. “I just kind of go about my business and try to stay out of everything and get ready to play baseball.”
The Nationals have said they got ready for the Fall Classic in October under the assumption the Astros were cheating; a Major League Baseball investigation released last month said Houston used video feeds to steal opposing catchers’ signs in 2017 and 2018.
Part of the fallout was that Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were fired.
“You hear stuff around the league. And all you do is do your due diligence and you try to prepare yourselves to not get into that situation,” Suzuki said. “And we just did our homework on our end and did everything we possibly can to combat the rumors that are going around and we just prepared ourselves. That was the bottom line.”
Correa took a jab at Suzuki’s assertion to The Washington Post earlier in camp that he heard whistling during the World Series when Houston was batting, and told the catcher, via the media, to “enjoy” his ring and his teammates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.