Q: I have seen a rumor online about a woman claiming a suspicious man in a track suit was following her and her daughter around Hanes Mall. Do you know if this is true or not?
J.P.
Answer: Lt. Jose Gomez with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they were not aware of any incident involving activity as noted in the post you forwarded to us. It appears to be an unfounded rumor. If anyone did witness such an incident, they should contact the WSPD or Hanes Mall security. A store manager can help you get in touch with mall security.
Several people we found on Facebook had shared the story claiming it was posted by a friend; we have not been able to find the original poster, or anyone with that name in the list of Facebook friends of those people who shared it. If the original poster has more information to share, they should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Q: I know that you get this question about this time of year regarding the wild garlic/onions. When is the approximate date to cut them this year. It seems to be around March or April if I recall. Thank you once again for this yearly information. It has really worked for our yard, now our neighbor needs help.
G.B.
Answer: "The best way to get rid of wild onions, which by the way is probably wild garlic, is to use a thin trowel and dig them out when the soil is moist," said Mary Jac Brennan, an extension agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension who specializes in horticulture for small forms, urban agriculture and local food. She said that she was not surprised SAM had gotten these questions earlier than usual considering the growth she has seen in her own yard.
As we have explained in the past, what some people call “wild onion” is often actually wild garlic, and vice-versa. You can tell the difference because wild garlic has hollow leaves and wild onion has solid, flat leaves.
As to getting rid of them, "You can mow the wild onions now, and it will weaken them," Brennan said. Both wild onions and wild garlic are winter perennial weed which begin growing from small bulbs in the fall and persist in lawns until the weather gets hot, she added.
"There are herbicides labeled for wild onions and garlic in lawns. Be sure to read the label and follow the directions exactly. Call our office for more information. Extension is known for using research based information gained from replicated trials, observation and analysis."
Brennan said that some folks like to use anecdotal advice and follow the Farmer's Almanac for planting and harvesting. According to that, the best time to cut plants to slow growth is during the waning of the moon, or between the full moon and the new moon in March. "Since we are about three weeks ahead of ‘normal’ winter conditions and the wild onions are growing, use the February dates," Brennan said. "The February full moon was Feb. 9 and the new moon is Feb. 23. Therefore, by that standard you should cut your yard this weekend to weaken the wild onions. The full moon in March is on the 9th and the new moon is March 24. Try cutting both times to weaken the wild onions and hopefully help you control them without using herbicides."
