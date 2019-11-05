Charlotte Ardrey Kell 3
Northwest Guilford 1
GREENSBORO — No. 8 seed Charlotte Ardrey Kell defeated second-seeded Northwest Guilford 3-1 in a 4-A state semifinal volleyball match at Nelson Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Ardrey Kell advances to Saturday’s state championship game at 2:30 p.m. at Capel Arena in Fayetteville where it will face either Cary Green Hope or Raleigh Broughton.
The Knights beat the Vikings by scores of 25-23, and 25-18 in the match’s first two games on Tuesday, but Northwest rallied to win the third game, 25-19, before Ardrey Kell took the match’s fourth and final game, 25-20, to improve their record to 25-5 on the season.
“Offense has never been a problem for us, but defense has been the key, and so was serve pass,” said Ardrey Kell coach Zoe Bell. “Also, not to get down on ourselves, when we are down. In the third game, we didn’t serve pass very well, and (Northwest) took advantage of that.”
After appearing deflated during the match’s first two games, Northwest took an early lead in the match’s third game, and was able to stave off several Knight rally attempts to pull out a 25-19 victory and avoid a 3-0 match sweep.
Ardrey Kell regrouped to win Game 4 of the match, at one point, rolling off eight straight points to take a commanding 23-14 lead.
“I talked to them about taking it one ball at a time, and I think they believed that,” Everett said. “We just couldn’t put it together.
Tuesday’s loss ends the Vikings’ season at 26-3, and was Northwest’s first home loss of the season, having previously won 13 consecutive matches in Nelson Gymnasium.
“I told them serve pass was the key,” Bell said. “I told them that was going to be the difference.”
Tuesday’s semifinal win also marked the second time this season that Ardrey Kell defeated Northwest, having defeated the Vikings 3-1 in Charlotte on Sept. 7.
“They probably put together a more complete game than in the previous match,” Northwest coach Nancy Everett said. “They kept us off balance all night.”
Tuesday’s semifinal was the third time in school history that the Vikings have made it to the state semifinals, the last time coming in 2015 when Northwest lost in the state championship game.
“Once the hurt goes away, they will realize that they were part of something special,” Everett said.
A group of four seniors has been key for Northwest this season but several underclassmen had excellent performances on Tuesday, which bodes well for the program’s future.
“This group of seniors came in with me when I took over for (former coach) Darlene (Joyner),” Everett said. “They will be missed, but some of our underclassmen stepped up tonight. We know we have a target on our backs in this area.”
Everett reflected on Tuesday’s match: “I felt like if we could have passed a little better, we could have put them on their heels, and won those games. We didn’t’ play our best, but that attributed to how they played.”
