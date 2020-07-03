Athletes returning: App State had pockets of student-athletes return in clusters on June 15 and June 22. Another group will come to campus on Monday, and that's significant because it's the remaining football players and the start of the men's and women's basketball teams returning.

Waivers: None.

Releasing athlete-specific statistics: No. Cases will be reported through the university's COVID tracker webpage but will not differentiate whether students with positive tests are student-athletes.

