The Appalachian State men's basketball game will host a Sun Belt Conference Tournament game next week as the No. 6 seed.
The tournament schedule:
First round
Saturday's games
No. 9 Arkansas State at No. 8 Louisiana, noon (ESPN+)
No. 10 Coastal Carolina at No. 7 Texas-Arlington, 3 (ESPN+)
Second round
Monday's games
Arkansas-Louisiana winner at No. 5 Georgia Southern, 7 (ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina-Texas-Arlington winner at No. 6 Appalachian State, 7 (ESPN+)
Third round
Wednesday's games
Arkansas-Louisiana–Georgia Southern winner at No. 4 Georgia State, 7 (ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina-Texas-Arlington–Appalachian State winner at No. 3 Texas State, 8 (ESPN+)
At Smoothie King Center
New Orleans
Semifinals
March 14
First third-round winner vs. No. 1 Little Rock, 12:30 (ESPN+)
Second third-round winner vs. No. 2 South Alabama, 3 (ESPN+)
Final
March 15
Semifinal winners, 2 (ESPN2)
