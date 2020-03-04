App State athletics logo

The Appalachian State men's basketball game will host a Sun Belt Conference Tournament game next week as the No. 6 seed.

The tournament schedule:

First round

Saturday's games

No. 9 Arkansas State at No. 8 Louisiana, noon (ESPN+)

No. 10 Coastal Carolina at No. 7 Texas-Arlington, 3 (ESPN+)

Second round

Monday's games

Arkansas-Louisiana winner at No. 5 Georgia Southern, 7 (ESPN+)

Coastal Carolina-Texas-Arlington winner at No. 6 Appalachian State, 7 (ESPN+)

Third round

Wednesday's games

Arkansas-Louisiana–Georgia Southern winner at No. 4 Georgia State, 7 (ESPN+)

Coastal Carolina-Texas-Arlington–Appalachian State winner at No. 3 Texas State, 8 (ESPN+)

At Smoothie King Center

New Orleans

Semifinals

March 14

First third-round winner vs. No. 1 Little Rock, 12:30 (ESPN+)

Second third-round winner vs. No. 2 South Alabama, 3 (ESPN+)

Final

March 15

Semifinal winners, 2 (ESPN2)

