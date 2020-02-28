App State 6
UNCG 5
How the game was won
The Spartans couldn’t come up with a timely hit, leaving 11 runners on base throughout the game. The defense also struggled, committing 3 errors.
Key performers
Mountaineers: Andrew Greckel 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Luke Drumheller 2-for-3, 1 RBI.
Spartans: Greg Hardison 3-for-5, 3 2B; Hogan Windish 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.