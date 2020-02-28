App State 6

UNCG 5

How the game was won

The Spartans couldn’t come up with a timely hit, leaving 11 runners on base throughout the game. The defense also struggled, committing 3 errors.

Key performers

Mountaineers: Andrew Greckel 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Luke Drumheller 2-for-3, 1 RBI.

Spartans: Greg Hardison 3-for-5, 3 2B; Hogan Windish 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.

