SECOND ROUND
Monday
United States 2, Spain 1: Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks and the United States set up a much-anticipated quarterfinal meeting with host France
Sweden 1, Canada 0: Stina Blackstenius scored early in the second half and Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup
Today
Italy vs. China, Noon (FS1)
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 (FS1)
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m.
Friday,
France vs. United States, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Italy-China winner vs. Netherlands-Japan winner, 9 a.m.
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m.