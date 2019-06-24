SECOND ROUND

Monday

United States 2, Spain 1: Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks and the United States set up a much-anticipated quarterfinal meeting with host France

Sweden 1, Canada 0: Stina Blackstenius scored early in the second half and Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup

Today

Italy vs. China, Noon (FS1)

Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 (FS1)

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday

Norway vs. England, 3 p.m.

Friday,

France vs. United States, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Italy-China winner vs. Netherlands-Japan winner, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.