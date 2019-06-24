BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Connecticut;9;2;.818;—
|Washington;7;3;.700;1½
|Chicago;6;3;.667;2
|Indiana;5;6;.455;4
|New York;3;7;.300;5½
|Atlanta;2;7;.222;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Seattle;7;4;.636;—
|Las Vegas;5;4;.556;1
|Minnesota;5;5;.500;1½
|Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2½
|Phoenix;3;5;.375;2½
|Dallas;2;6;.250;3½
___
Sunday's Games
Washington 89, Atlanta 73
Chicago 93, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 82, Los Angeles 72
Seattle 65, Indiana 61
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.