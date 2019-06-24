BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Hickory (Rangers);3;1;.750;—
Delmarva (Orioles);3;1;.750;—
Kannapolis (White Sox);3;1;.750;—
West Virginia (Mariners);2;2;.500;1
Lakewood (Phillies);2;2;.500;1
Hagerstown (Nationals);2;2;.500;1
Greensboro (Pirates);1;3;.250;2

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Greenville (Red Sox);3;1;.750;—
Asheville (Rockies);2;2;.500;1
Columbia (Mets);2;2;.500;1
Rome (Braves);2;2;.500;1
Lexington (Royals);1;3;.250;2
Augusta (Giants);1;3;.250;2
Charleston SC (Yankees);1;3;.250;2

___

Sunday's Games

Lakewood 7, West Virginia 4

Rome 8, Hagerstown 4

Delmarva 5, Greensboro 0

Columbia 11, Asheville 9

Greenville 4, Lexington 1

Kannapolis 4, Augusta 3, 10 innings

Hickory 5, Charleston SC 3

Monday's Games

Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Hagerstown at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Hagerstown at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

