BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Hickory (Rangers);3;1;.750;—
|Delmarva (Orioles);3;1;.750;—
|Kannapolis (White Sox);3;1;.750;—
|West Virginia (Mariners);2;2;.500;1
|Lakewood (Phillies);2;2;.500;1
|Hagerstown (Nationals);2;2;.500;1
|Greensboro (Pirates);1;3;.250;2
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Greenville (Red Sox);3;1;.750;—
|Asheville (Rockies);2;2;.500;1
|Columbia (Mets);2;2;.500;1
|Rome (Braves);2;2;.500;1
|Lexington (Royals);1;3;.250;2
|Augusta (Giants);1;3;.250;2
|Charleston SC (Yankees);1;3;.250;2
___
Sunday's Games
Lakewood 7, West Virginia 4
Rome 8, Hagerstown 4
Delmarva 5, Greensboro 0
Columbia 11, Asheville 9
Greenville 4, Lexington 1
Kannapolis 4, Augusta 3, 10 innings
Hickory 5, Charleston SC 3
Monday's Games
Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Hagerstown at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charleston SC at Rome, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Hagerstown at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Lakewood at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.