BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance
South Atlantic League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Delmarva (Orioles);43;13;.768;—
|Greensboro (Pirates);37;19;.661;6
|Hickory (Rangers);36;21;.632;7½
|West Virginia (Mariners);28;29;.491;15½
|Hagerstown (Nationals);26;31;.456;17½
|Kannapolis (White Sox);25;32;.439;18½
|Lakewood (Phillies);19;37;.339;24
Southern Division
|;W;L;Pct.;GB
|Charleston SC (Yankees);31;26;.544;—
|Augusta (Giants);28;29;.491;3
|Lexington (Royals);27;29;.482;3½
|Rome (Braves);26;31;.456;5
|Greenville (Red Sox);25;32;.439;6
|Asheville (Rockies);24;33;.421;7
|Columbia (Mets);22;35;.386;9
___
Monday's Games
Hickory 7, West Virginia 2
Charleston SC 4, Greensboro 3
Delmarva 5, Kannapolis 3
Lakewood 3, Hagerstown 2, 10 innings
Columbia 5, Rome 2
Lexington 7, Greenville 2
Augusta 9, Asheville 8
Tuesday's Games
West Virginia at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston SC at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Hagerstown at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
West Virginia at Hickory, 10:30 a.m.
Hagerstown at Lakewood, 11:05 a.m.
Charleston SC at Greensboro, 12 p.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.