BC-BBM--South Atlantic League Glance

South Atlantic League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Delmarva (Orioles);43;13;.768;—
Greensboro (Pirates);37;19;.661;6
Hickory (Rangers);36;21;.632;7½
West Virginia (Mariners);28;29;.491;15½
Hagerstown (Nationals);26;31;.456;17½
Kannapolis (White Sox);25;32;.439;18½
Lakewood (Phillies);19;37;.339;24

Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB
Charleston SC (Yankees);31;26;.544;—
Augusta (Giants);28;29;.491;3
Lexington (Royals);27;29;.482;3½
Rome (Braves);26;31;.456;5
Greenville (Red Sox);25;32;.439;6
Asheville (Rockies);24;33;.421;7
Columbia (Mets);22;35;.386;9

___

Monday's Games

Hickory 7, West Virginia 2

Charleston SC 4, Greensboro 3

Delmarva 5, Kannapolis 3

Lakewood 3, Hagerstown 2, 10 innings

Columbia 5, Rome 2

Lexington 7, Greenville 2

Augusta 9, Asheville 8

Tuesday's Games

West Virginia at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston SC at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Hagerstown at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia at Hickory, 10:30 a.m.

Hagerstown at Lakewood, 11:05 a.m.

Charleston SC at Greensboro, 12 p.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Rome at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lexington at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.