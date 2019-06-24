BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Philadelphia;9;4;4;31;31;20
Montreal;8;7;3;27;21;28
D.C. United;7;4;6;27;23;18
Atlanta;8;5;2;26;19;11
New York;7;6;3;24;27;19
New York City FC;5;1;8;23;23;17
Toronto FC;5;7;4;19;26;28
Chicago;4;6;7;19;25;24
Orlando City;5;7;3;18;22;21
Columbus;5;10;2;17;16;25
New England;4;8;4;16;17;33
Cincinnati;3;12;2;11;14;35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Los Angeles FC;11;1;4;37;39;13
LA Galaxy;10;6;1;31;24;19
Seattle;7;4;5;26;26;21
FC Dallas;7;6;4;25;25;22
Houston;7;4;3;24;21;18
Minnesota United;6;7;3;21;23;25
Real Salt Lake;6;8;2;20;22;28
San Jose;5;6;4;19;23;27
Sporting Kansas City;4;5;7;19;27;27
Vancouver;4;6;7;19;19;22
Portland;5;7;2;17;23;26
Colorado;4;9;4;16;27;36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Chicago 1, tie

Colorado 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Portland 4, Houston 0

Sunday, June 23

Sporting Kansas City 1, Columbus 0

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia at New England, 7 p.m.

Portland at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.