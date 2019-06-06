Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 2, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
St. Louis 3, Boston 2
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1
Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Pro Tennis
French Open
PARIS — Results Thursday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.
Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Madison Keys (14), United States, 6-3, 7-5.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Simona Halep (3), Romania, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinal
Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, 7-5, 6-4.
Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinal
Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 10-8.
Friday’s Show Court Schedules
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Court Philippe Chatrier
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, vs. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, vs. Amanda Anisimova, United States
Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, vs. Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary
Court 1
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, vs. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20
Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Wednesday, June 5
Montreal 2, Seattle 1
Thursday, June 6
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2
Friday, June 7
Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF DJ Stewart on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake. Announced RHP John Curtiss elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Braden Bishop on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Erik Kratz. Sent 2B Joey Wendle to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Jim Adduci outright to Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Mike Dunn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Sent OF Charlie Blackmon to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment. Transferred LHP Harrison Musgrave to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated C Austin Barnes from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Will Smith to Oklahoma City (PCL)kill.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Ty France to El Paso (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Andrew Lauderdale. Claimed OL Desmond Harrison off waivers from Cleveland.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Ka’John Armstrong.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Jordan Smallwood. Signed WR Jermaine Kearse.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Carson Wentz on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL Andrew Peterson. Signed WR Ron’quavion Tarver and DL Trenton Thompson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Roman Polak and F Mattais Janmark to one-year contract extensions.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Portland Timbers M Sebastian Blanco and D Larrys Mabiala for violating heads to the face against the LA Football Club. Fined Atlanta United FJosef Martinez for simulation/embellishment against the Chicago Fire.
COLLEGE
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Debbie Williamson supervisor of women’s basketball officials.
COLONIAL STATES ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Valley Forge will join the conference as a core member, effective July 1, 2020.
AUGUSTA — Announced the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Drew Gibson to take the same position at Navy.
BRADLEY — Named Halley Morell women’s golf coach.
ETSU — Announced sophomore QB Cade Weldon is transferring from Miami and junior QB Chance Thrasher from Coastal Carolina.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Jacob Mishkin men’s and women’s tennis coach.
NIAGARA — Signed women’s basketball coach Jada Pierce to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
VANDERBILT — Named Carlos Daniel men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.