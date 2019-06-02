Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Boston 2, St. Louis 1
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 1, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
BASEBALL
NCHSAA championships
(Friday-Saturday, best-of-three)
Class 4-A
Mooresville vs. Corinth Holders
(At UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium)
Mooresville 5, Corinth Holders 2
Mooresville 8, Corinth Holders 2
Class 2-A
North Lincoln vs. Randleman
(At UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium)
North Lincoln 2, Randleman 0
North Lincoln 9, Randleman 7
Class 1-A
Uwharrie Charter vs. Rosewood
(At Five County Stadium, Zebulon)
Uwharrie Charter 6, Rosewood 4
Uwharrie Charter 10, Rosewood 1
Class 3-A
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge vs. Wilmington New Hanover
(At Five County Stadium, Zebulon)
New Hanover 7, Marvin Ridge 0
New Hanover 4, Marvin Ridge 0
SOFTBALL
NCHSAA championships
(Friday-Sunday, best-of-three)
Class 4-A
South Caldwell vs. Wilmington Hoggard
(At Dail Softball Stadium, N.C. State, Raleigh)
Wilmington Hoggard 3, South Caldwell 2 (8)
South Caldwell 3, Wilmington Hoggard 2
South Caldwell 7, Wilmington Hoggard 5
Class 1-A
North Stokes vs. Camden County
(At Dail Softball Stadium, N.C. State, Raleigh)
North Stokes 6, Camden County 0
North Stokes 6, Camden County 5
Class 3-A
Central Cabarrus vs. Eastern Alamance
(At UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium)
Eastern Alamance 3, Central Cabarrus 0
Central Cabarrus 5, Eastern Alamance 1
Eastern Alamance 4, Central Cabarrus 2
Class 2-A
West Stanly vs. Eastern Randolph
(At UNC Greensboro Softball Stadium)
West Stanly 1, Eastern Randolph 0 (9)
Eastern Randolph 3, West Stanly 0
West Stanly 3, Eastern Randolph 0
Pro Tennis
French Open
PARIS — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6.
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, vs. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 0-0, susp.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Sloane Stephens (7), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 6-2, 6-0.
Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Robin Haase (14), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Marius Copil, Romania, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8).
Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France and Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (11), Australia, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Third Round
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Abigail Spears, United States and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.
Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-1.
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Amandine Hesse, France and Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Robert Farah, Colombia and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (8), Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Oliver Marach, Austria and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.
Shuai Zhang, China and John Peers (5), Australia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-0, 6-4.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Kevin Lenik to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Dan Otero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled LHP Josh Smith from Columbus (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP John Curtiss to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake. Requested unconditional release waivers on RHP Matt Ramsey. Sent OF Michael Hermosillo to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester (IL). Reinstated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Sent OF Nelson Cruz to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Jay Bruce and cash to Philadelphia for INF Jake Scheiner. Recalled OF Braden Bishop from Tacoma (PCL). Assigned Scheiner to Modesto (Cal). Signed OF Jaycob Brugman and SS Kelby Tomlinson to minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Nate Lowe to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from Durham. Sent C Michael Perez to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Jeanmar Gomez. Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Zac Rosscup outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed OF Blake Swihart on the 10-day IL. Assigned C John Ryan Murphy outright to Reno (PCL). Recalled 1B Kevin Cron from Reno.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Tony Barnette to Iowa (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Eric Stout to a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Garrett Hanpson from Albuquerque.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned C Jacob Nottingham to San Antonio (PCL). Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez and RHP Jhoulys Chacin on the 10-day IL; Chacin retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHPs Jacob Barnes and Taylor Williams from San Antonio. Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled C Aramis Garcia from Sacramento.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released QB Danny O’Brien.