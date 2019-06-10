Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 3, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, late
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7)
St. Louis 3, Boston 3
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1
Sunday, June 9: Boston 5, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27
Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Wednesday, June 5
Montreal 2, Seattle 1
Thursday, June 6
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2
Friday, June 7
Kansas City 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Saturday, June 8
FC Dallas 2, San Jose 2, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York 2
Colorado 1, Minnesota United 0
Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
Through June 8
1. Tyler Reddick 627
2. Christopher Bell 538
3. Cole Custer 510
4. Austin Cindric 486
5. Justin Allgaier 479
6. Chase Briscoe 440
7. John Hunter Nemechek 429
8. Noah Gragson 423
9. Michael Annett 406
10. Justin Haley 395
11. Ryan Sieg 380
12. Brandon Jones 353
13. Gray Gaulding 268
14. Brandon Brown 256
15. Jeremy Clements 222
16. Garrett Smithley 201
17. Josh Williams 195
18. Ray Black Jr. 188
19. B.J.McLeod 182
20. David Starr 180
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders
Through June 7
1. Grant Enfinger 379
2. Stewart Friesen 342
3. Matt Crafton 338
4. Brett Moffitt 324
5. Ben Rhodes 323
6. Johnny Sauter 307
7. Austin Hill 302
8. Harrison Burton 293
9. Todd Gilliland 267
10. Sheldon Creed 254
11. Tyler Dippel 184
12. Brennan Poole 179
13. Jordan Anderson 160
14. Spencer Boyd 159
15. Tyler Ankrum 158
16. Gus Dean 134
17. Austin Wayne Self 128
18. Cory Roper 127
19. Josh Reaume 112
20. Anthony Alfredo 102
AMATEUR GOLF
Hole-in-one
June 10 — TOM FINK at Pudding Ridge GC. Hole: No. 17, 119 yards. CLUB: 9-iron. PLAYING PARTNERS: Art Spillman, Don Roland, Bobby Luffman.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Josh Taylor to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Purchased the contract of RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Charlotte (IL). Released OF Nicky Delmonico.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the paternity leave list.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Tanner Anderson from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Tim Elliott, 3B Austin Shenton, RHP Ty Adcock, RHP Kyle Hill, C Carter Bins, CF Antoine Mistico, RHP Reid Morgan, SS Patrick Frick, RHP Logan Rinehart, RHP Tyler Driver, RHP Travis Kuhn, OF Cade Marlowe, RHP Reeves Martin, OF Trent Tingelstad, RHP Kipp Rollings, RHP Garrett Westberg, RHP Brock Minich, C Anthony Lepre, SS Utah Jones, SS Cody Grosse and RHP Jarod Bayless.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed SSs Tanner Morris, Cameron Eden and Trevor Schwecke; 1B Spencer Horwitz and Scotty Bradley; 2B L.J. Talley; 3B Angel Camacho; OF Eric Rivera; C Ryan Sloniger; LHPs Jimmy Robbins and Kyle Huckaby; and RHPs Kendall Williams, Sam Ryan, Michael Dominguez, Jared DiCesare, Nick Fraze, Anders Tolhurst, Gabriel Ponce, Blake Sanderson, Luis Quinones and Andrew McInvale to minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of LHP Phillip Diehl. Placed RHP Seunghwan Oh on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Alex Dickerson from San Diego for RHP Franklin Van Gurp and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — G Tony Parker announced his retirement.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G John Jerry. Waived G Rod Taylor.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Luke Bowanko and QB David Fales. Waived QB Connor Cook and S David Jones.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Jace Sternberger.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caraun Reid. Placed DE Jegs Jegede on the injured reserve list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Salli Clavelle to pro personnel analyst; Travis Dauro to college scouting coordinator and Crowley Hanlon to to pro personnel coordinator. Reassigned Dominic DeCicco to West Area scout. Named Fred Gammage III pro personnel analyst; Ryan Kessenich Midlands Area scout and Steve Slowik scouting assistant.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted CEO and vice chairman Bob Nicholson to chairman. Named Tom Anselmi president, business operations and chief operating officer.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Johan Sodergran to a three-year entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Boqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M Andre Horta to SC Braga (Portugal).
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Erica Blubaugh women’s assistant lacrosse coach and men’s and women’s cross country coach.
CLEMSON — Named Terry Bowden graduate intern for football.
DOANE — Announced the reisgnation of women’s basketball coach Tracee Fairbanks. Named Ed Hubbs men’s and women’s tennis coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Courtney Hofer women’s assistant soccer coach.
MARYLAND — Announced graduate LB Rahshaun Smith has transferred from Clemson.
KANSAS — Announced graduate G Isaiah Moss has transferred from Iowa.
ST. BONAVENTURE — Announced the resignation of women’s lacrosse coach Chelsea Rosiek.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Justin Scott men’s assistant basketball coach.
SETON HALL — Promoted athletic director Patrick Lyons to executive vice president for operations and chief of staff.