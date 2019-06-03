Pro Basketball

NBA Finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 1, Golden State 1

Game 1:Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Game 2:Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Pro Hockey

NHL Playoffs

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Boston 2, St. Louis 2

Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT

Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2

Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Thursday, June 6: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through June 2

1. Kyle Busch 568

2. Joey Logano 564

3. Chase Elliott 511

4. Brad Keselowski 509

5. Kevin Harvick 500

6. Denny Hamlin 465

7. Martin Truex Jr. 452

8. Kurt Busch 437

9. Ryan Blaney 406

10. Clint Bowyer 402

11. Alex Bowman 395

12. Aric Almirola 393

13. Daniel Suarez 368

14. William Byron 361

15. Erik Jones 343

16. Kyle Larson 342

17. Jimmie Johnson 342

18. Ryan Newman 332

19. Paul Menard 310

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 308

NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

Through June 1

1. Tyler Reddick 572

2. Christopher Bell 495

3. Cole Custer 473

4. Austin Cindric 455

5. Justin Allgaier 439

6. Chase Briscoe 410

7. John Hunter Nemechek 388

8. Noah Gragson 381

9. Michael Annett 367

10. Justin Haley 361

11. Ryan Sieg 360

12. Brandon Jones 320

13. Ross Chastain 297

14. Gray Gaulding 247

15. Brandon Brown 245

16. Jeremy Clements 200

17. Garrett Smithley 191

18. Josh Williams 181

18. Ray Black Jr. 181

20. David Starr 168

NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders

Through May 17

1. Grant Enfinger 331

2. Stewart Friesen 316

3. Brett Moffitt 298

4. Ben Rhodes 297

5. Matt Crafton 294

6. Johnny Sauter 273

7. Austin Hill 264

8. Todd Gilliland 253

9. Harrison Burton 252

10. Sheldon Creed 219

11. Tyler Dippel 165

12. Spencer Boyd 145

13. Brennan Poole 143

14. Jordan Anderson 136

15. Gus Dean 129

16. Tyler Ankrum 124

17. Austin Wayne Self 110

18. Cory Roper 99

19. Angela Ruch 92

20. Jesse Little 91

Pro Tennis

French Open

PARIS — Results Monday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Gael Monfils (14), France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Juan Martin del Potro (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-1, 6-0.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (10), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Lucie Hradecka (10), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Fiona Ferro, France and Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula, United States and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (11), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

AMATEUR GOLF

Hole-in-one

May 23 — KEENAN DENNY at Stonewall GC. HOLE: No. 3, 148 yards; CLUB: Pitching wedge. WITNESSES: Cody Rothrock, Lee Hatcher, Ray Ray.

Pro Baseball

2019 Baseball MLB Draft

Monday

First Round

1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.

2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.

3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.

4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.

5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.

6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.

7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.

8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.

9. a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.

10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.

11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.

12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.

13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.

15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.

16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.

17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.

18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.

19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.

20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.

21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.

22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.

23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.

24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.

25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.

26. b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.

27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.

28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.

29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.

30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristwon, N.J.

31. c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.

32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.

a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart

b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain

c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn

Pro Soccer

MLS Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18

D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18

Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11

New York 7 5 3 24 25 16

Montreal 7 7 3 24 19 27

New York City FC 4 1 8 20 18 15

Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23

Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21

Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23

Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24

New England 4 8 4 16 17 33

Cincinnati 3 10 2 11 12 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13

LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19

Seattle 7 3 5 26 25 19

Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14

FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20

Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24

Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27

San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25

Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20

Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25

Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26

Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34

NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City 3, Montreal 0

Atlanta 2, Chicago 0

New York 4, Real Salt Lake 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Seattle 1

San Jose 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 1, Houston 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota United 2

New England 2, LA Galaxy 1

Wednesday, June 5

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska (7), Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-4.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the administrative leave for Philadelphia OF Odubel Herrera’s was extended through June 17.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco from Norfolk (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 3B Taylor Ward from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to Rochester (IL). Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Traded OF John Andreoli to Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Chasen Bradford on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the bereavement list. Reinstated 3B Yandy Diaz from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo. LHP Zac Rosscup elected free agency.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated INF/OF Jim Adduci for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Carlos Gonzalez from Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed 2B Billy Fleming to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 2B Keston Hiura to San Antonio (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Alex Dickerson to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Ashley Walker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Chaz Green.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Juwon Young. Signed WR Brandon Reilly.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Blake Hance.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Deena assistant field hockey coach.

NEBRASKA — Announced the resignation of Darin Erstad baseball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Darby Rich strength and conditioning coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named April Sanchez assistant volleyball coach.

STOCKTON — Named Joe Haney assistant rowing coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Zach Daniel to assistant track & field and cross country coach.

UCONN — Junior WR Keyion Dixon will transfer.

VANDERBILT — Named Allison Randall women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

