Pro Basketball
NBA Finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 1, Golden State 1
Game 1:Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Game 2:Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Boston 2, St. Louis 2
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 9: Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders
Through June 2
1. Kyle Busch 568
2. Joey Logano 564
3. Chase Elliott 511
4. Brad Keselowski 509
5. Kevin Harvick 500
6. Denny Hamlin 465
7. Martin Truex Jr. 452
8. Kurt Busch 437
9. Ryan Blaney 406
10. Clint Bowyer 402
11. Alex Bowman 395
12. Aric Almirola 393
13. Daniel Suarez 368
14. William Byron 361
15. Erik Jones 343
16. Kyle Larson 342
17. Jimmie Johnson 342
18. Ryan Newman 332
19. Paul Menard 310
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 308
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
Through June 1
1. Tyler Reddick 572
2. Christopher Bell 495
3. Cole Custer 473
4. Austin Cindric 455
5. Justin Allgaier 439
6. Chase Briscoe 410
7. John Hunter Nemechek 388
8. Noah Gragson 381
9. Michael Annett 367
10. Justin Haley 361
11. Ryan Sieg 360
12. Brandon Jones 320
13. Ross Chastain 297
14. Gray Gaulding 247
15. Brandon Brown 245
16. Jeremy Clements 200
17. Garrett Smithley 191
18. Josh Williams 181
18. Ray Black Jr. 181
20. David Starr 168
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders
Through May 17
1. Grant Enfinger 331
2. Stewart Friesen 316
3. Brett Moffitt 298
4. Ben Rhodes 297
5. Matt Crafton 294
6. Johnny Sauter 273
7. Austin Hill 264
8. Todd Gilliland 253
9. Harrison Burton 252
10. Sheldon Creed 219
11. Tyler Dippel 165
12. Spencer Boyd 145
13. Brennan Poole 143
14. Jordan Anderson 136
15. Gus Dean 129
16. Tyler Ankrum 124
17. Austin Wayne Self 110
18. Cory Roper 99
19. Angela Ruch 92
20. Jesse Little 91
Pro Tennis
French Open
PARIS — Results Monday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Gael Monfils (14), France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Juan Martin del Potro (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.
Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-1, 6-0.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-3, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.
Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (10), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Lucie Hradecka (10), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Fiona Ferro, France and Diane Parry, France, 6-1, 7-6 (5).
Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula, United States and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (11), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
AMATEUR GOLF
Hole-in-one
May 23 — KEENAN DENNY at Stonewall GC. HOLE: No. 3, 148 yards; CLUB: Pitching wedge. WITNESSES: Cody Rothrock, Lee Hatcher, Ray Ray.
Pro Baseball
2019 Baseball MLB Draft
Monday
First Round
1. Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.
2. Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
3. Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.
4. Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.
5. Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.
6. San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.
7. Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.
8. Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.
9. a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.
10. San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.
11. Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.
12. N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.
13. Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
14. Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.
15. L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.
16. Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.
17. Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.
18. Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.
19. St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.
20. Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.
21. Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.
22. Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.
23. Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.
24. Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.
25. L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.
26. b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.
27. Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.
28. Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.
29. Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.
30. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristwon, N.J.
31. c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.
32. Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.
a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart
b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain
c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
Montreal 7 7 3 24 19 27
New York City FC 4 1 8 20 18 15
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 10 2 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 3 5 26 25 19
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20
Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Saturday, June 1
Orlando City 3, Montreal 0
Atlanta 2, Chicago 0
New York 4, Real Salt Lake 0
New York City FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
FC Dallas 2, Seattle 1
San Jose 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City 1, Houston 1, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2
Sunday, June 2
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota United 2
New England 2, LA Galaxy 1
Wednesday, June 5
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinal
Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska (7), Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-4.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced the administrative leave for Philadelphia OF Odubel Herrera’s was extended through June 17.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco from Norfolk (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 3B Taylor Ward from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to Rochester (IL). Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Traded OF John Andreoli to Seattle.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Chasen Bradford on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the bereavement list. Reinstated 3B Yandy Diaz from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo. LHP Zac Rosscup elected free agency.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated INF/OF Jim Adduci for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Carlos Gonzalez from Iowa (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed 2B Billy Fleming to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 2B Keston Hiura to San Antonio (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Alex Dickerson to El Paso (PCL).
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Ashley Walker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Chaz Green.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Juwon Young. Signed WR Brandon Reilly.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Blake Hance.
COLLEGE
HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Deena assistant field hockey coach.
NEBRASKA — Announced the resignation of Darin Erstad baseball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Darby Rich strength and conditioning coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named April Sanchez assistant volleyball coach.
STOCKTON — Named Joe Haney assistant rowing coach.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Zach Daniel to assistant track & field and cross country coach.
UCONN — Junior WR Keyion Dixon will transfer.
VANDERBILT — Named Allison Randall women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.