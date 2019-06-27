Pro Soccer

MLS Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 9 4 5 32 32 21

Montreal 9 7 3 30 23 29

D.C. United 8 4 6 30 24 18

Atlanta 8 6 2 26 21 14

New York 7 6 3 24 27 19

New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17

Toronto FC 6 7 4 22 29 30

Chicago 4 6 7 19 25 24

Orlando City 5 8 3 18 22 22

Columbus 5 10 2 17 16 25

New England 4 8 5 17 18 34

Cincinnati 3 12 2 11 14 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13

LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19

Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21

FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 27 24

Houston 7 5 3 24 21 20

San Jose 6 6 4 22 25 27

Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25

Real Salt Lake 6 8 2 20 22 28

Vancouver 4 6 8 20 21 24

Kansas City 4 5 7 19 27 27

Portland 5 8 2 17 24 28

Colorado 4 9 4 16 27 36

NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 0

Friday, June 28

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Seattle at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Pro Tennis

Nature Valley International

Thursday

At Devonshire Park

Eastbourne, England

Purse: ATP, $777,650 (ATP250); WTA, $998,712 (Premier)

Surface: Grass-Outdoor

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Gilles Simon (6), France, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Simona Halep (6), Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (3), Netherlands, def. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (10).

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (2), China, 6-4, 2-6, 10-1.

ATP Turkish Airlines Open Antalya

Thursday

At Antalya Tennis Arena

Antalya, Turkey

Purse: $506,650 (ATP250)

Surface: Grass-Outdoor

Singles

Quarterfinals

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson (3), Australia, def. Damir Dzumhur (5), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 1-0 retired.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Adrian Mannarino (2), France, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Philipp Oswald (4), Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Matt Wotherspoon to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Framber Valdez to Round Rock (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock. Transferred RHP Joe Smith to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed C Ricardo Sanchez to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Willians Astudillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Rochester (IL). Signed RHP Carlos Torres to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Durham (IL). Reinstated 3B Yandy Diaz from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tony Barnette to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP Craig Kimbrel from Iowa.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin and LHP Caleb Ferguson to Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Zac Rosscup from Oklahoma City. FRecalled INF Edwin Rios from Oklahoma City. Transferred OF A.J. Pollock to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Frank Valentino to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Bryson Stott on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jason Martin and RHP Dario Agrazal to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis. Sent 3B Patrick Dorrian to Baltimore to complete an earlier trade.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHPs Ryan Helsley and Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL) for rehab assignments.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Drew Mendoza and LHP Matt Cronin on minor league contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Traded F Erik Haula to Carolina for F Nicolas Roy and a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed G Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Frank DiChiara.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Bobby Shea to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Mandy Mosley accepted a 16-month sanction after testing positive for prohibited substances.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined the Macau soccer federation $10,000 for refusing to play a World Cup qualifying match against Sri Lanka.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired D Allexon Saravia, F Christian Sorto and M John Murphy for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Announced junior men’s basketball G Geno West is transferring from Idaho.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced sophomore women’s tennis player Michelle Ncube is transferring from Bethune-Cookman.

INDIANA — Announced assistant men’s basketball coach Ed Schilling will not return.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Jeffrey L. Jordan associate director of athletics for internal operations.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Chris Miltenberg director of track and field and cross country.

WAYNE (MICH.) — Named Jaresha Obey women’s assistant basketball coach/recruiting coordinator and Ryan Marsom athletics equipment manager.

