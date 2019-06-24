Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 7 4 19 26 28
Chicago 4 6 7 19 25 24
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Columbus 5 10 2 17 16 25
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 12 2 11 14 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
FC Dallas 7 6 4 25 25 22
Houston 7 4 3 24 21 18
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 2 20 22 28
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Kansas City 4 5 7 19 27 27
Vancouver 4 6 7 19 19 22
Portland 5 7 2 17 23 26
Colorado 4 9 4 16 27 36
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Chicago 1, tie
Colorado 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Portland 4, Houston 0
Sunday, June 23
Kansas City 1, Columbus 0
Wednesday, June 26
Philadelphia at New England, 7 p.m.
Portland at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders
Through June 23
1. Joey Logano 643
2. Kyle Busch 642
3. Kevin Harvick 573
4. Brad Keselowski 569
5. Martin Truex Jr. 543
6. Denny Hamlin 542
7. Chase Elliott 535
8. Kurt Busch 509
9. Ryan Blaney 468
10. Alex Bowman 460
11. Aric Almirola 460
12. Clint Bowyer 430
13. Daniel Suarez 421
14. William Byron 419
15. Kyle Larson 408
16. Ryan Newman 391
17. Jimmie Johnson 390
18. Erik Jones 386
19. Paul Menard 353
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 348
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
Through June 16
1. Tyler Reddick 649
2. Christopher Bell 598
3. Cole Custer 563
4. Justin Allgaier 527
5. Austin Cindric 522
6. Chase Briscoe 470
7. John Hunter Nemechek 463
8. Noah Gragson 461
9. Michael Annett 439
10. Justin Haley 424
11. Ryan Sieg 387
12. Brandon Jones 382
13. Gray Gaulding 291
14. Brandon Brown 262
15. Jeremy Clements 247
16. Josh Williams 215
17. Ray Black Jr. 209
18. Garrett Smithley 209
19. David Starr 183
20. B.J. McLeod 182
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders
Through June 22
1. Grant Enfinger 480
2. Stewart Friesen 426
3. Matt Crafton 421
4. Ben Rhodes 417
5. Brett Moffitt 411
6. Harrison Burton 364
7. Austin Hill 361
8. Todd Gilliland 333
9. Sheldon Creed 333
10. Johnny Sauter 326
11. Tyler Dippel 224
12. Brennan Poole 205
13. Jordan Anderson 198
14. Spencer Boyd 197
15. Tyler Ankrum 171
16. Austin Wayne Self 171
17. Gus Dean 169
18. Anthony Alfredo 127
19. Cory Roper 127
20. Josh Reaume 126
Pro Tennis
Nature Valley International
Monday
At Devonshire Park
Eastbourne, England
Purse: ATP, $777,650 (ATP250); WTA, $998,712 (Premier)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Men’s Singles
First Round
Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1.
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Marco Cecchinato (7), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Paul Jubb, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, leads Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-0, susp., rain.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Marketa Vondrousova (13), Czech Republic, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-2, 6-3.
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 5-0 retired.
Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.
Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Caroline Wozniacki (11), Denmark, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Anastasija Sevastova (9), Latvia, 6-0, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6).
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, leads Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 3-0, susp., rain.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, leads Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 4-3, susp., rain.
Second Round
Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Alize Cornet, France, leads Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 2-1, susp., rain.
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Dan Evans and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-6.
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Raquel Atawo, United States, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, lead Daria Kasatkina, Russia, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-2, 5-6, susp., rain.
ATP Turkish Airlines Open Antalya
Monday
At Antalya Tennis Arena
Antalya, Turkey
Purse: $506,650 (ATP250)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
First Round
Damir Dzumhur (5), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-0, 7-6 (6).
Bradley Klahn, United States, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.
Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. JC Aragone, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.
Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ergi Kirkin, Turkey, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2.
Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Andreas Seppi (7), Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Doubles
First Round
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan (2), India, def. Tuna Altuna and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 7-5, 6-2.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
College Baseball
NCAA College World Series
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 24: Michigan 7, Vanderbilt 4
Tuesday, June 25: Michigan (49-20) vs. Vanderbilt (57-12), 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 26: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
AMATEUR GOLF
Hole-in-one
June 17 — LARRY CANTLEY at Oak Valley GC. HOLE: No. 6, 120 yards; CLUB: gap wedge. WITNESSES: Steve Showalter, Mark Hess, Mike Sink.
June 21 — VANA BRIS-BOIS at Oak Valley GC. HOLE: No. 6, 75 yards; CLUB: gap wedge. WITNESS: Julie Clevenger.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Dan Straily outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Daniel Bakst to a minor league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Odrisamer Despaigne for assignment. Reinstated OF Jon Jay from the 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Jon Edwards from Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed 3B Pavin Parks; 1B Cole Zabowski and Griffin Dey; SSs Jack Kenley andAndrew Navigato; Cs Cordell Dunn, Jonah Girand and Cole MacLaren; LHPs Kolton Ingram, Robert Klinchock and Josh Coburn; OFs Elliott Cary, Connor Perry, Kerry Carpenter and Jared Mang; and RHPs Beau Brieske, Bryce Tassin, Brendan White, Austin Bergner, Michael Bienlien, Jack Dellinger, Zack Hess and Sam Kessler to minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed LHP Whit Drennan to a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Jake Hirabayashi, LHP Niall Windeler, C Kyle Schmidt, 1B Parker Phillips, OF Bryson Gandy and RHPs Matt Canterino, Sawyer Gipson, Bradley Hanner, Casey Legumina, Rogelio Reyes, Matthew Swain and Sean Mooney to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed LHP Jimmy Robbins and RHPs Blake Sanderson and Nick Neal to minor league contracts.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed 1B David Freese on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Riley Ferrell to the Houston Astros.
NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Luis Avilan to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Danny Hrbek to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed Cs Vito Friscia and Micah Yonamine; LHPs Tyler Adams, Brenden Kudlinski, Nick Lackney and Spencer Van Scoyoc; and RHPs Albertus Barber, Carlos Francisco, Andrew Schultz and Jose Ulloa to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jarlin Yes to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed C Zade Richardson, OF Patrick Romeri and RHPs Anthony Green, Thomas Hart and Tyler Statler to minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed C Logan Driscoll; LHPs Jason Blanchard, Ethan Elliott and Sam Williams; OFs Hudson Head, Matthew Acosta and Jack Stronach; and RHPs Connor Lehmann, Deacon Medders and Jason Reynolds to minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined the New York Knicks $50,000 for violating equal access media rules.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Korey Jones. Signed DL Mark Mackie. Signed OL J’Michael Deane to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Acquired RW Ryan Hartman from Philadelphia for C Tyler Pitlick.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Josh Chapman trainer of Grand Rapids (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with Fs Jordan Nolan and Nolan Stevens on one-year, two-way contracts.
ECHL
ECHL — Approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Reading Royals from Jack Gulati to the Berks County Convention Center Authority. Re-elected Cincinnati owner/president/chief financial officer Ray Harris chairman of the board.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised the contract option of M Latif Blessing through the 2020 season.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Gary Mackay-Steven to a multiyear contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Recalled G Mason Stajduhar from Tulsa (USL).
COLLEGE
BRADLEY — Named Latisha Luckett assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.
CAMPBELL — Named Omar Banks director of athletics.
HIGH POINT — Named Jodi Kest assistant women’s basketball coach.LIPSCOMB — Announced sophomore women’s basketball C Dorie Harrison is transferring from Kentucky.
LOYOLA (NO) — Named Jeremy Kennedy baseball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Promoted men’s basketball video coordinator Ralph Davis to director of operations.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Justin Duncan assistant track and field coach for distance events and assistant cross country coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Michelle Thomas men’s basketball program services specialist.