Pro Basketball
NBA Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 3, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
WNBA Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 1 .833 —
Washington 4 1 .800 ½
Indiana 3 2 .600 1½
Chicago 1 2 .333 2½
Atlanta 1 4 .200 3½
New York 1 4 .200 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667 —
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Seattle 3 2 .600 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Las Vegas 2 3 .400 1½
Dallas 0 4 .000 3
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles 89, Minnesota 85
Sunday’s Games
Washington 86, Dallas 62
Connecticut 65, Atlanta 59
New York 88, Las Vegas 78
Phoenix 94, Indiana 87
Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Pro Hockey
NHL Playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
St. Louis 3, Boston 3
Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2
Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT
Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2
Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1
Sunday, June 9: Boston 5, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.
Pro Tennis
French Open
PARIS — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Final
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Final
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, 6-2, 6-3.
Pro Soccer
MLS Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27
Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.
Wednesday, June 5
Montreal 2, Seattle 1
Thursday, June 6
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2
Friday, June 7
Kansas City 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Saturday, June 8
FC Dallas 2, San Jose 2, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York 2
Colorado 1, Minnesota United 0
Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
College Baseball
NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals
Best-of-3; x-if necessary
At Jim Patterson Stadium
Louisville, Ky.
Louisville 2, East Carolina 0
Friday: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1
Saturday: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances
At Hawkins Field
Nashville, Tenn.
Duke 1, Vanderbilt 1
Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5
Saturday: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0
Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2
At Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech 1, Oklahoma State 1
Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6
Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5
Sunday: Texas Tech (43-18) vs. Oklahoma State (40-20), 6 p.m.
At Jackie Robinson Stadium
Los Angeles
Michigan 1, UCLA 1
Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2
Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings
Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), 9 p.m.
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn 1, North Carolina 1
Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7
Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0
Monday: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), 1 p.m.
At Dudy Noble Field
Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State 1, Stanford 0
Saturday: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2
Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), 9 p.m.
x-Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.
At Baum Stadium
Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas 1, Mississippi 1
Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2
Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5
Monday: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 4 p.m.
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
Florida State 1, LSU 0
Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4
Sunday: LSU (40-25 x-Monday: LSU vs. Florida State, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina League
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Wilmington 40 22 .645 —
Lynchburg 29 31 .483 10
Frederick 28 33 .459 11½
Potomac 27 33 .450 12
Salem 20 40 .333 19
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East 45 18 .714 —
Winston-Salem 34 24 .586 8½
Carolina 35 27 .565 9½
Fayetteville 26 36 .419 18½
Myrtle Beach 20 40 .333 23½
Sunday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Winston-Salem, cancelled
Down East 5, Frederick 0
Lynchburg at Potomac, cancelled
Wilmington 5, Fayetteville 3
Salem 2, Carolina 1, 6 innings
Monday’s Games
Lynchburg at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Salem at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Down East at Potomac, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Salem at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Down East at Potomac, 7:05 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract OF Yordan Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Selected the contract of RHP Tim Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Signed RHP Nathan Jones, OF Zach Ashford, INF Luke Ritter, LHP Connor Wollersheim, INF Joe Genord, OF Scott Ota, RHP Mitch Ragan, INF Nic Gaddis, RHP Dan Goggin, C Matt O’Neill, INF Branden Fryman, LHP Mitchell Senger, C Jake Ortega, OF L.T. Struble, RHP Justin Lasko, LHP Andrew Edwards, OF Ryan Shinn and INF Nick Conti to minor-league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released C Chris Stewart from his minor league contract.