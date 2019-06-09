Pro Basketball

NBA Playoffs

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 3, Golden State 1

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.

WNBA Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 5 1 .833 —

Washington 4 1 .800 ½

Indiana 3 2 .600 1½

Chicago 1 2 .333 2½

Atlanta 1 4 .200 3½

New York 1 4 .200 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 2 .667 —

Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½

Seattle 3 2 .600 ½

Phoenix 2 2 .500 1

Las Vegas 2 3 .400 1½

Dallas 0 4 .000 3

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles 89, Minnesota 85

Sunday’s Games

Washington 86, Dallas 62

Connecticut 65, Atlanta 59

New York 88, Las Vegas 78

Phoenix 94, Indiana 87

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pro Hockey

NHL Playoffs

STANLEY CUP FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

St. Louis 3, Boston 3

Monday, May 27: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Wednesday, May 29: St. Louis 3, Boston 2, OT

Saturday, June 1: Boston 7, St. Louis 2

Monday, June 3: St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Thursday, June 6: St. Louis 2, Boston 1

Sunday, June 9: Boston 5, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, June 12: St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.

Pro Tennis

French Open

PARIS — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Final

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Final

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Pro Soccer

MLS Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20

Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28

D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18

Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11

New York 7 6 3 24 27 19

New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17

Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25

Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21

Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23

Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24

New England 4 8 4 16 17 33

Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13

LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19

Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21

Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14

FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22

Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25

Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27

San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27

Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20

Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27

Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34

Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26

NOTE: 3 points for win, 1 for tie.

Wednesday, June 5

Montreal 2, Seattle 1

Thursday, June 6

New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2

Friday, June 7

Kansas City 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Saturday, June 8

FC Dallas 2, San Jose 2, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York 2

Colorado 1, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals

Best-of-3; x-if necessary

At Jim Patterson Stadium

Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 2, East Carolina 0

Friday: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1

Saturday: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances

At Hawkins Field

Nashville, Tenn.

Duke 1, Vanderbilt 1

Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5

Saturday: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0

Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2

At Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech 1, Oklahoma State 1

Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6

Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5

Sunday: Texas Tech (43-18) vs. Oklahoma State (40-20), 6 p.m.

At Jackie Robinson Stadium

Los Angeles

Michigan 1, UCLA 1

Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2

Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings

Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), 9 p.m.

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Auburn 1, North Carolina 1

Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0

Monday: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), 1 p.m.

At Dudy Noble Field

Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State 1, Stanford 0

Saturday: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2

Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), 9 p.m.

x-Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.

At Baum Stadium

Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas 1, Mississippi 1

Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2

Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5

Monday: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 4 p.m.

At Alex Box Stadium

Baton Rouge, La.

Florida State 1, LSU 0

Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4

Sunday: LSU (40-25 x-Monday: LSU vs. Florida State, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina League

Northern Division

W L Pct. GB

Wilmington 40 22 .645 —

Lynchburg 29 31 .483 10

Frederick 28 33 .459 11½

Potomac 27 33 .450 12

Salem 20 40 .333 19

Southern Division

W L Pct. GB

Down East 45 18 .714 —

Winston-Salem 34 24 .586 8½

Carolina 35 27 .565 9½

Fayetteville 26 36 .419 18½

Myrtle Beach 20 40 .333 23½

Sunday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Winston-Salem, cancelled

Myrtle Beach at Winston-Salem, cancelled

Down East 5, Frederick 0

Lynchburg at Potomac, cancelled

Wilmington 5, Fayetteville 3

Salem 2, Carolina 1, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

Lynchburg at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Salem at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Down East at Potomac, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Salem at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Down East at Potomac, 7:05 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract OF Yordan Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Selected the contract of RHP Tim Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Signed RHP Nathan Jones, OF Zach Ashford, INF Luke Ritter, LHP Connor Wollersheim, INF Joe Genord, OF Scott Ota, RHP Mitch Ragan, INF Nic Gaddis, RHP Dan Goggin, C Matt O’Neill, INF Branden Fryman, LHP Mitchell Senger, C Jake Ortega, OF L.T. Struble, RHP Justin Lasko, LHP Andrew Edwards, OF Ryan Shinn and INF Nick Conti to minor-league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released C Chris Stewart from his minor league contract.

